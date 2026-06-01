The Cyrus family feud has erupted again in Los Angeles when guitarist Trace Cyrus used a string of Instagram videos to accuse his sister Brandi Cyrus of renting him a 'mould-infested f***ing home' and refusing to refund his money.

The 37-year-old, best known from the band Metro Station, alleged the property was so defective he had only 'just got clean water' and said the fallout had forced him to halt a planned music project.

The report on Wednesday, 29 May, came after months of low-level rumbling around the fractured Cyrus clan following the 2022 divorce of their parents, Tish and country star Billy Ray Cyrus. That split has already produced a scatter of unfollows, awkward red-carpet absences and duelling loyalties among their children.

Trace and Brandi, both born during Tish's first marriage and later adopted by Billy Ray, are the eldest in a blended family that also includes Miley, Braison, and Noah, as well as Billy Ray's son, Christopher, from a previous relationship.

In his first Instagram story, Trace filmed inside the house he says he has been renting from Brandi, 39, and delivered a running commentary that felt as much like a family reckoning as a housing complaint.

'A mould-infested f***ing home. This is just one of the many problems since I've moved into this house,' he told followers, claiming it had been 'problem after problem' before clean water was finally sorted.

🚨 Trace Cyrus is publicly threatening sister Brandi Cyrus over rental issues on instagram. pic.twitter.com/BZDx6pmUPU — Miley Crave (@themcscoop) May 30, 2026

He went on to say that the state of the property meant he now had to move out, shelving work plans in the process. 'I had to put my music project on hold to deal with this,' he said, alleging that Brandi 'doesn't want to refund me my money.'

None of those claims has been independently verified, and Brandi has not publicly responded, so all of Trace's allegations currently stand as his account alone.

What turned a private tenancy dispute into a full-blown Cyrus family war, though, was the way Trace widened the target. 'How many members of my family are just gonna go completely bats*** crazy and be pieces of s***?' he demanded, saying the way he was treated by relatives was 'absolutely f***ing disgusting' before signing off with an expletive directed at them.

Trace Cyrus Escalates The Cyrus Family Feud Online

This is not a family unused to airing its life in public. Billy Ray's Achy Breaky Heart days, Miley's Disney childhood and later Hannah Montana fame, Tish's role as manager and producer, the Cyrus name has been a multi-decade entertainment brand.

The parental split in 2022, after years of on-off turbulence, shattered that brand image and quietly sorted the children into different emotional camps.

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Into that already messy landscape, Trace's latest Instagram blasts drop like petrol. After his initial outburst, he returned to the camera, this time addressing Brandi directly.

'Brandi, don't hit up anyone else to fing do your talking for you,' he said. 'If you want to talk, call my f***ing phone. But I'm not playing nice anymore.'

The choice of platform is telling. A private phone call is precisely what he demands, yet he delivers that demand to hundreds of thousands of followers.

That contradiction is now standard in celebrity family rows, but it still carries a particular sting when the people involved grew up under the same roof.

Brandi, a DJ and podcast host who has long styled herself as one of the steadier presences in the Cyrus orbit, has so far stayed silent. No statement has been issued on her social media channels, and representatives for the siblings have not offered any comment on the dispute.

Without her side of the story or any documentation of the rental arrangement, there is no way to confirm the property's condition or what, if anything, was agreed upon regarding refunds.

A Mouldy House, A Broken Clan And A Cyrus Feud With No Referee

In a later video, Trace told followers he had 'chilled out a little bit' after taking time to meditate and use a sauna, but the softening was more about tone than substance.

He described 'astral projecting' to a 'spiritual realm' to consult with his late grandmother, his 'mammy up in heaven,' and insisted she would be 'looking down in complete disgust at Brandi's actions.'

'She's tuned in. She's well aware, so that makes me happy,' he added. It was an odd spiritual coda to what had started as a fairly practical complaint about plumbing and mould, but it underlined how much of this fight, for Trace at least, is about feeling betrayed by blood.

None of the other Cyrus siblings has publicly waded in, at least not yet. Miley, Noah and the rest remain off-stage in this particular drama, which is probably the only sensible place to be.

For now, all that can be said with certainty is that one brother has accused his sister of renting him an unsafe house and keeping his money, and that the sister has chosen not to answer those charges publicly.