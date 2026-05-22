Pop icon Britney Spears is once again at the centre of public scrutiny after newly released police records shed more light on her March arrest under suspicion of driving under the influence. Audio recordings, dashcam footage, and arrest documents obtained by outlets including The New York Times, People, and USA Today revealed officers believed Spears was behaving erratically during the encounter.

According to the reports, the singer appeared to cycle between emotional states, spoke in changing accents, and allegedly made comments officers described as 'nonsensical.' Police also claimed they discovered an unprescribed bottle of Adderall and an empty wine glass inside her vehicle. While Spears repeatedly denied being intoxicated and her blood alcohol readings remained below California's legal limit, officers still concluded she appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant. The release of the footage has sparked fresh discussion around the singer's personal struggles and the events that led to her eventual guilty plea for reckless driving earlier this month.

Police Reports Describe Erratic Behaviour During Arrest

According to the newly released documents, Spears was stopped by officers after allegedly 'swerving in two lanes.' When informed why she had been pulled over, the singer reportedly apologised and admitted she had been 'on my phone.'

Spears denied she had been drinking heavily, telling officers she had only consumed 'one mimosa' earlier in the day. Despite that, the arresting officer stated he could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle. The report also noted that Spears initially refused to leave the car because she believed she had been 'pranked' before.

After roughly 10 minutes, she eventually stepped out of the vehicle. Officers then claimed her speech appeared slurred and her movements unsteady. One report stated: 'Her eyes were also red and watery, and her pupils were dilated.'

The documents also painted a picture of rapidly changing behaviour throughout the stop. One officer wrote that Spears' demeanour shifted from 'confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant.' The same report claimed she occasionally spoke with a British accent.

At one stage during the interaction, Spears reportedly tried to calm the situation by inviting officers to her home. 'You can come to my house — I'll make you food or lasagna or whatever you want,' she allegedly said. 'I have a pool.'

Another officer involved in evaluating Spears later claimed she would 'talk nonsensically about things that did not pertain to the exercise' while being examined. Officers also alleged that she switched between accents and sometimes used what they described as a childlike voice.

Although breathalyser tests reportedly showed blood alcohol concentrations of .05 and .06 percent, both below the legal limit in California, officers still believed Spears was impaired.

During questioning, she told police she was taking Prozac, Lamictal for epilepsy and 'mood swings,' and Adderall to stay 'elevated.' One evaluating officer concluded she was under the effects of a stimulant, according to the reports released on Thursday.

Read more Britney Spears Pleads Guilty To DUI After Leaving Rehab Only Three Weeks In Britney Spears Pleads Guilty To DUI After Leaving Rehab Only Three Weeks In

Britney Spears Later Pleaded Guilty To Reckless Driving

The newly surfaced footage also captured Spears becoming emotional while sitting in the back of a police car. At one point, she accused officers of being 'mean to me' and 'lying.'

'I didn't have a DUI!' Spears said in the video. 'I wasn't even drinking.'

Later in the footage, the singer reportedly told officers she was 'scared' and said she just wanted 'to go home.'

Police documents also claimed Spears became 'argumentative and belligerent' after officers requested she go to a hospital for a blood test.

Following her release from jail the next morning, Spears' representative issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter describing the arrest as 'an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.'

The statement added: 'Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life.' Her representative also said Spears would receive support from loved ones and spend time with her children while focusing on her well-being.

A month after the arrest, Spears voluntarily checked herself into rehab. Earlier this month, she pleaded guilty to reckless driving and received 12 months probation, avoiding jail time over the misdemeanor charge.