Britney Spears has reportedly entered rehab in the US for the third time after her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, allegedly warned the 44-year-old singer that she risked losing them and facing another conservatorship if she did not seek help.

Britney had already been under intense scrutiny in recent months over what friends, fans and relatives described as increasingly erratic behaviour, much of it playing out on social media.

Concerns turned into a crisis on 5 March when the Womaniser star was arrested while driving under the influence of what was described as 'a cocktail of drugs and alcohol,' according to the Daily Star. Those who have watched the long aftermath of her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in 2021, feared she was unravelling again.

First reported by the Sun and echoed by US outlets, paints a stark picture of a family drawing a line. Sources cited by the paper claim Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, have been quietly supporting their mother since the March arrest as her reliance on substances deepened and she 'hit rock bottom.' Their backing, however, appears to have come with conditions.

Read more Britney Spears 'Realises She Hit Rock Bottom' and Checks Herself Into Rehab Following her DUI Arrest Britney Spears 'Realises She Hit Rock Bottom' and Checks Herself Into Rehab Following her DUI Arrest

The insider quoted by the Sun said Britney' sons understood the peculiar influence they still hold over their mother. 'They are the only people she will listen to and the only people she will be persuaded by,' the source claimed, suggesting that even as her public life has grown more chaotic, her private loyalties have not shifted far from her children.

In February, the brothers reportedly signalled renewed loyalty by changing their surnames on social media from Federline to Spears, a move widely read as a gesture of support for their mother. According to the source, that show of solidarity came with a quiet message attached: it was time for her to start listening to them.

The March arrest is said to have left the pair 'disappointed' and 'betrayed.' They were not, however, prepared to walk away. The same insider said Jayden is currently living with Britney to keep an eye on her day to day, while both sons have spent 'weeks talking her around' to the idea of entering treatment once more.

'It's an ultimatum, really – sort yourself out or miss out on time with your sons,' the source said, framing the choice in blunt terms that cut through the usual celebrity euphemisms. Nothing in their reported stance has been officially confirmed by the family, so these claims should be treated with caution until someone speaks on the record.

Fear Of A New Conservatorship Haunting Britney Spears

Britney has long linked major decisions in her life to her boys. During courtroom testimony about her former conservatorship, she said she agreed to its original terms in large part because she believed it would allow her continued access to Sean and Jayden. What began as a short-term legal arrangement ultimately lasted 13 years, finally collapsing in 2021 after a sustained public campaign and intense media attention.

The possibility of history repeating itself now hangs heavily over her. According to the Sun's source, the singer is 'terrified' of the prospect of another conservatorship being imposed and is prepared to do almost anything to avoid that happening, especially if it means losing contact with her children again.

Behind the scenes, some figures in her orbit reportedly believe that a fresh conservatorship may be necessary to protect her mental health, the insider suggested. The description is bleak: a pop icon who once fought so publicly to regain control of her life is now said to be haunted by the legal mechanism she escaped, yet warned that the threat of its return is 'very real' if she does not stabilise.

Her sons, though, are described as trying to steer her down a different path. Rather than endorsing tighter legal control, they are said to be urging her to stay in treatment and make changes voluntarily, reminding her of what another conservatorship cost her the first time.

That push-and-pull between autonomy and protection has defined the last decade of Britney's life. The current stand-off, if the reports are accurate, distils it into one painful choice: accept help on her own terms, or risk seeing lawyers and judges step back into the vacuum.

Neither Britney nor representatives for Sean and Jayden have issued public statements addressing the latest reports. Without that, a degree of uncertainty hangs over all of it, and fans who rallied under the Free Britney banner now find themselves reading between the lines of anonymous briefings and social posts once more.

What is clear is that, once again, the future of Britney seems to be turning on the same axis as always: two sons, a fragile recovery and a legal system that has not finished with her yet.