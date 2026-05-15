Britney Spears has become the focus of renewed online attention after reports surfaced about an alleged chaotic night out at a Los Angeles restaurant involving shouting, barking and a knife.

The incident reportedly unfolded during a dinner outing at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday night, where witnesses claimed diners were left startled by the atmosphere inside the venue.

Spears' representative has since denied that the singer posed any danger, insisting the situation was 'completely blown out of proportion' and that she was simply cutting a burger during dinner.

Britney Spears Rep Responds to Knife Claims

According to TMZ, one restaurant guest claimed Spears walked past tables while holding a knife, leading some diners to fear she could accidentally injure someone. The report also alleged that Spears was yelling and barking during parts of the evening.

In response, Spears' representative rejected suggestions that the singer had behaved dangerously.

A statement provided to TMZ said: 'This is completely blown out of proportion. Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours.'

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The representative also denied that Spears threatened anyone with a knife, adding: 'At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half.'

The statement further criticised the media attention surrounding the incident, comparing it to past scrutiny Spears faced earlier in her career.

Witnesses Describe Chaotic Restaurant Scene

TMZ's report described the atmosphere inside the restaurant as 'chaotic' and 'kind of sad', according to witnesses present during the dinner.

Several claims circulated online after the story broke, including allegations that Spears raised her voice repeatedly during conversations at the table. One witness reportedly believed the singer may have simply forgotten she was still holding the knife while walking through the restaurant.

The report also claimed that many customers inside the venue did not initially realise the pop star was present until after she left, when discussion about the incident reportedly spread among diners.

Photos published by TMZ allegedly showed the table area after Spears departed, including crumpled menus and leftover food.

Cigarette Incident and Dinner Details Go Viral

Additional details from the outing quickly gained traction online. TMZ reported that Spears allegedly lit a cigarette inside the restaurant near the entrance, prompting staff to intervene through one of her companions.

The singer reportedly ordered a burger and fries but barely touched the meal, according to the outlet. Witnesses also claimed Spears shared food with a male companion and at one point told him, 'I love you', although the context of the comment remains unclear.

The unusual mix of allegations, including barking, shouting and the reported knife incident, helped turn the story into one of the most talked-about celebrity news topics on social media.

Britney Spears' Recent Legal and Personal Challenges

The renewed attention comes less than two weeks after Spears reportedly resolved her March DUI case through a plea agreement that reduced the charge to a 'wet reckless'.

As part of the agreement, TMZ reported that Spears must complete 12 months of probation and continue participating in mental health and substance abuse treatment programmes, including regular meetings with medical professionals.

The singer previously attended treatment at a rehabilitation facility in Maine following her arrest. More recently, Spears publicly described herself as being on a 'spiritual journey' focused on healing and learning to be kinder to herself.