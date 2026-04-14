Britney Spears was once estranged from her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James. But Spears reconciled with them just months before she checked herself into a rehab facility. Now, it has been revealed that the singer's boys were instrumental in helping her make that difficult decision.

Before checking herself into the facility, fans of Spears had expressed concerns over her behaviour. She had been posting photos and captions on social media that concerned fans. Most recently, she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in March, making the news of her rehab stay widely anticipated.

Britney Spears' Children's Bold Move

Spears' children reportedly helped stage an intervention to convince her that she needs professional help. According to an insider, Sean and Jayden told their mother that they need her in their lives. And that was what led Spears to the decision to get better.

'They sat her down and were brutally honest. We need you. We want you healthy.' And that hit her harder than anything,' the insider said.

Since reconciling with her sons, Spears has also been committed to ensuring that they will never have another falling out. So, the 'Toxic' singer listened to her sons intently.

The boys started to get involved. They're the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm. This was non-negotiable to them,' another source said.

Rehab Stint Could Go Beyond 30 Days

Initial reports claimed that Spears would be spending 30 days in the rehab facility to complete her treatment. However, later reports revealed that the singer is committed to staying in rehab for as long as she needs.

'This isn't about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose — this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her. She's dedicated to working on her health. This is something she really wants to do for herself. This was her own decision,' a source told People.

Britney Spears checked into rehab by ‘choice,’ is ‘dedicated’ to recovery https://t.co/SzIBJ1X6eo pic.twitter.com/9UIzQdMiPU — New York Post (@nypost) April 13, 2026

DUI Arrest and Conservatorship

Spears was arrested on suspicion of DUI by the California Highway Patrol in Ventura County on 4 March 2026. The singer was driving near Westlake Village when officers stopped her after reports of erratic driving on the 101 Freeway. She was taken to hospital following the arrest for a blood draw, then booked by the sheriff's department for approximately three hours before being released. She is due in court on 4 May 2026.

For many years, Spears struggled with her drug and alcohol addiction. In her memoir 'The Woman in Me', Spears revealed that she was forcefully sent to rehab against her will while she was still under her conservatorship. The singer also admitted to taking Adderall for several years.

A significant legal dispute surrounding Spears' conservatorship came to light two years before it was officially lifted. In 2019, Spears' father, Jamie Spears, stepped down as his daughter's personal conservator. The conservatorship ended in 2021.

Spears has not publicly commented on her rehab stay or her sons' involvement. The length of her treatment has not been formally confirmed. Her DUI case remains pending, with a court date set for 4 May 2026.