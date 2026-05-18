Britney Spears' inner circle are said to be 'terrified' and in 'crisis mode' in Los Angeles after reports of the singer's bizarre behaviour at a California restaurant emerged this week, barely a month after she left rehab.

The concern over Britney Spears has been building since her arrest for driving under the influence in Ventura, California, in early March. She voluntarily admitted herself to a rehab facility several weeks later, with those close to her reportedly hoping she would commit to at least 90 days of treatment.

Instead, she checked out after roughly two weeks, and the uneasy feeling among friends who had been reassured by the stint in rehab has now returned with force.

'The rehab bought everyone a little time, but it didn't solve the deeper issues,' a source told Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack on Friday, 15 May. 'She refuses to accept she needs more help, and that's what terrifies people most.'

Another person described as being close to the Circus singer, 44, painted a starker picture, saying her inner circle are 'exhausted, scared, and running out of answers.' The same source quoted by Star magazine added a line that has clearly rattled those around her: 'If this is how she behaves in public, imagine what happens behind closed doors.'

Britney Spears' Inner Circle Grapples With Public Incident

The latest alarm over Britney Spears was triggered by an eyewitness account from entertainment reporter Jeff Sneider, who said he found himself sitting near the star at Blue Dog Tavern in Sherman Oaks, California, earlier this week.

I am having dinner next to Britney Spears right now and it’s a WILD experience. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) May 14, 2026

In a video posted to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, 13 May, Sneider claimed that Spears was acting erratically while dining with two companions. 'She was clearly on some sort of medication,' he alleged, adding that he saw her 'pick up a knife' at one point, which he said made another diner visibly nervous.

He went further, saying the scene initially left him unsure of who he was watching. 'It was like this woman who was screaming and barking and I thought she had Tourette's, and only a few minutes later did I realize it was Britney Spears,' he said.

Those comments, emerging so soon after her rehab stay and amid long‑standing questions about her wellbeing, were enough to reignite a full‑blown panic among parts of her inner circle, according to the Naughty But Nicereport. People around her are described as scrambling for ways to persuade her back into sustained treatment, but privately fear she will resist any such move.

The sense of dread, at least as portrayed by these unnamed sources, is less about a single night in a bar and more about the pattern they believe it reflects. The combination of a recent DUI arrest, a short‑lived rehab programme and now an uncomfortable public sighting has left confidants privately asking what happens if nothing changes.

Britney Spears' Team Forcefully Rejects Knife Allegations

Spears' camp has pushed back hard against Sneider's account of the restaurant visit and the implication that she posed any danger. Her representative issued a detailed statement to People on Thursday, 14 May, insisting the evening had been entirely mundane.

'Britney was enjoying a quiet dinner with her assistant and bodyguard. She was simply telling the story about how her dog was barking at the neighbours,' the spokesperson said.

The rep directly addressed the most alarming part of Sneider's story. 'At no point did she put anyone in danger with a knife. She was cutting her hamburger in half,' the statement continued, dismissing the suggestion that diners were endangered as inaccurate.

From there, the spokesperson widened the lens, accusing sections of the media of replaying a familiar script from Spears' mid‑2000s breakdown. 'This constant attack on everything that she does and this is exactly what happened 20 years ago when the media tried to depict Britney as a bad person. This is ridiculous and it needs to stop now,' they said.

The clash of narratives is stark. On one side, unnamed friends and observers describe Britney Spears as fragile, erratic and in denial about needing more help. On the other, her official camp portrays a woman attempting to live a normal life while every movement is magnified and misinterpreted.

Overlaying all of this is the legal fallout from March. On 4 May, Spears pleaded guilty to wet reckless driving, a reduced charge stemming from her DUI arrest. According to Page Six, she was sentenced to one year of informal probation and ordered to complete 30 hours of alcohol education classes.

Read more Britney Spears 'Knife' Drama Escalates After Rep Says Singer Was Simply Cutting Burger in L.A. Britney Spears 'Knife' Drama Escalates After Rep Says Singer Was Simply Cutting Burger in L.A.

For her allies, the hope had been that the combination of court‑mandated programmes and residential treatment would stabilise things. The brevity of her rehab stay has instead left them fearing the opposite.

For now, almost everything rests on anonymous briefings and sharply worded denials. Nothing about Britney Spears' current medical or mental health status has been independently confirmed.

What is not in doubt is that the people around her sound tired, worried and acutely aware of how quickly a familiar story can spiral.