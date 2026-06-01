Kendall Jenner's family is reportedly worried that her growing attachment to Jacob Elordi could leave her hurt, as fresh claims suggest the model and the Euphoria actor are moving closer while his career keeps him firmly on the road. The latest reports, published after their sighting in Hawaii and another public outing in Los Angeles, say the romance is becoming more serious just as questions over its long-term shape are sharpening.

In case you missed it, the pair were first pushed back into the spotlight after reports that they kissed at a Coachella after-party and later spent time together in Hawaii, where photographs circulated showing them looking close on a beach in Kaua'i. That was enough to restart the internet's favourite sport, which is to turn a handful of sightings into a full-blown love story before either person has said anything of substance.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi may be Hollywood’s most-watched new couple, but the origin of their romance is even more surprising — and it all started with Justin and Hailey Bieberhttps://t.co/QGYEcUYSZm — Anees Hanif (@anees_avis) May 31, 2026

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi's Fast-Moving Romance

The source at the centre of the story told heat that Elordi is 'incredibly charming' and has been pouring attention into Jenner, making the whole thing feel intoxicating rather than casual. According to that account, Jenner had hoped to stay grounded and keep her boundaries in place because she already knew about his 'heartbreaker reputation,' but the relationship has reportedly moved more quickly than she expected.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted in Santa Barbara. Even when Elordi was holding Kendall’s waist, she acted like she didn’t feel anything. 💔😭



Are they really in love? pic.twitter.com/jHAiTOmVV6 — Arthur🇳🇬🇬🇧🇸🇳 (@AjMachalaa) May 27, 2026

The romance is being described in the usual celebrity shorthand, all chemistry and momentum, but the reporting also suggests that Jenner is the one being asked to absorb the practical realities. Elordi, 28, is said to want to be with her all the time, to talk deeply, and to make the relationship feel sincere rather than showy. Yet sincerity, as ever, is not the same thing as availability.

Kendall, 30, is said to have been swept up by the novelty of the pairing. The first phase of the relationship felt like a 'non-stop holiday,' with the two jumping from one place to the next. That sounds glamorous, of course, until it doesn't. Romance that lives on movement has a habit of looking less romantic once ordinary life enters the room.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi In Family Orbit

A notable detail in the reporting is that Jenner's younger sister Kylie is said to have helped bring the pair together through her relationship with Timothée Chalamet. One source quoted in the coverage said Kylie was around Elordi during award season and thought he would be a good match for Kendall, even pushing her sister with the memorable line, 'Date this guy already.'

That has a slightly too-perfect feel to it, which may be why it travelled so quickly online. But the broader claim does make sense in the context of the family's increasingly overlapping celebrity circle, where a double date is apparently enough to become a piece of social infrastructure. The reported outing with Kylie and Chalamet in Los Angeles only added to the sense that this relationship has moved beyond a quiet fling and into family-adjacent territory.

Even so, the worry reportedly comes from people close to Jenner, who are said to be telling her not to lose perspective. Jenner's dating history has included high-profile relationships with Ben Simmons, Devin Booker and, most recently, Bad Bunny, and the current reports suggest friends see a familiar risk in getting too attached too quickly.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Face The Hard Part

What gives the story its edge is not the usual nonsense about celebrity chemistry but the more mundane problem of logistics. Elordi's career, by all reports, remains active and demanding, while Jenner's life is anchored in Los Angeles by her children and business commitments.

Kendall Jenner And Jacob Elordi Not In A Rush To ‘Label Anything’ But Remain Exclusive https://t.co/v6a4jNLqoy — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) May 29, 2026

The source quoted by heat said Jenner's circle fears she is getting 'too swept away,' while also stressing that she would not ask Elordi to step back from work she knows he loves. That leaves her in the more familiar, and often less glamorous, position of having to decide what she can realistically accept. A relationship can be thrilling and still be badly shaped for the life both people actually live.

For now, nothing is confirmed beyond the sightings, the rumours and the source-led chatter that tends to follow both of them around. This is no longer simply about whether Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are seeing each other. It is about whether the chemistry can survive the one thing celebrity stories usually pretend not to care about, which is time.