Britney Spears will spend at least 90 days in residential rehab following her drink‑driving arrest in Ventura, California, in March, with the Toxic singer checking into an out‑of‑state treatment centre on 12 April, according to multiple US outlets.

The news came after the 44‑year‑old was detained on 4 March when police reportedly saw her driving erratically in Ventura. She was later charged with driving under the influence and was expected in court on 4 May. That appearance is now in doubt, with her latest stint in treatment likely to take priority as lawyers and the court weigh up how to handle the timetable.

Britney Spears Rehab Stay Mirrors Tiger Woods' Reported Three‑Month Plan

NewsNation reported that Britney Spears has been admitted to a rehabilitation facility outside California and is expected to remain there for at least three months. The outlet drew a parallel with golfer Tiger Woods, who was also recently arrested for a DUI and is said to be following a three‑month treatment programme in Switzerland.

'Ninety is the new 30,' a source told NewsNation, suggesting that a 90‑day stay is increasingly seen in celebrity circles as the minimum serious course of treatment, rather than a quick PR‑friendly detox.

Publicly, Spears' camp is trying to keep the focus on recovery rather than damage control. Speaking shortly after her arrest, a representative for the singer told Star: 'Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life.'

The same spokesperson stressed that she would not be going through it alone. 'Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.'

Those boys — Sean Preston, now 20, and Jayden James, 19 — are being portrayed not as distant onlookers but as central to why Spears agreed to rehab at all.

Family Pressure And The Personal Stakes Behind Britney Spears' Rehab

People magazine reported that the Crossroads star checked herself into rehab on 12 April, less than six weeks after the incident on the road in Ventura. That gap is telling. It implies some deliberation, and, if the insiders are to be believed, some tough conversations behind closed doors.

On 13 April, celebrity columnist Rob Shuter wrote on his Naughty But Nice Substack that Spears' sons had delivered what sounds like an intervention of sorts. 'They sat her down and were brutally honest,' a source told him. 'They told her, 'We need you. We want you healthy.' And that hit her harder than anything.'

The same unnamed insider painted a picture of a woman re‑ordering her priorities. 'Being back in her sons' lives is everything to her. It's her priority now — not fame, not drugs or anything else. The arrest shook her, but her boys made it real. They made it matter.'

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Still, even filtered through that prism, the basic facts are clear enough. There was a DUI arrest on 4 March. There was a rehab admission on 12 April. There is now a three‑month plan, roughly aligning with the timescale floated in coverage of Tiger Woods' treatment.

The loose talk of 'ninety is the new 30' hints at how routine these arcs have become in American celebrity life. A public incident on the road, the dashcam headlines, then a structured retreat far from home, framed in the language of accountability and healing. For fans, though, Spears is not just another name on that list but a figure whose struggles — from her 2000s breakdown to the long legal battle over her conservatorship — have played out in relentless close‑up.