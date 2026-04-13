Following her arrest in March, US pop icon Britney Spears has reportedly checked herself into rehab to seek treatment for substance abuse. According to sources, people close to the 44-year-old singer had been urging her to do so, and Spears eventually agreed to do so voluntarily.

According to TMZ, Spears may have realised that she had reached rock bottom because of her struggles with alcohol and drugs, particularly Adderall, for years. In fact, the pop star got so hooked on Adderall that she allegedly made it a point to replenish her stock each time she had a chance to go to Mexico.

However, it is believed that Spears' decision to enter rehab is a strategic move in relation to her pending DUI (Driving Under the Influence) case.

It will be recalled that the multi-awarded singer was arrested on 4 March in Ventura County, California by the California Highway Patrol for driving erratically at a high rate of speed on southbound US-101 near the Borchard Road exit in Newbury Park.

Spears was subjected to a blood alcohol content test (BAC) which turned out to be 0.06%. While it was below the legal limit of 0.08%, she was still arrested for her erratic driving, KTLA reported.

Britney's Rehab a 'Step in the Right Direction'

Given her history of run-ins with the law, Spears is allegedly aware that entering rehab may result in favourable circumstances. An unnamed source explained that Britney is aware that this would look good in front of the judge, showing that she is taking her current situation seriously. She is due in court on 4 May.

'Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully, this can be the first step in a long-overdue change that needs to occur in Britney's life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,' her manager told the Mirror.

Sons Throw Full Support For Britney

Looking at her past rehab history, Spears lasted only several days before bailing out. But this time around, it appears the scenario is different. Further, the Grammy Award winner is getting ample support, one that includes her two sons – Sean and Jayden.

The two spent time with their mother on a boat and shared some of those precious moments on social media. Spears was reportedly happy bonding with her two sons with a source claiming that closeness was helping heal her heart.

It was also added that the only drink that Spears took was fancy coffee, the Daily Mail reported. Britney was allegedly super careful, making sure that she would not waste the treasured moment with her kids.

Given the steps that Spears has taken tied to her latest DUI case, there is no question that the 44-year-old has realised the severity of her current predicament. It is also about addressing her mental well-being and realising that there are more important things in life that she may be overlooking.

'This isn't about one substance in particular, it has a dual purpose... this is about Britney putting her mental health first and taking some time for herself to focus on the things that are important to her,' another unnamed source told Page Six.