Foundation Future Industries employees have reportedly lost access to employer-provided health coverage after the Eric Trump-backed robotics startup missed payroll and benefits obligations, according to CNBC. The company is seeking emergency financing as it works to address outstanding employee payments.

The San Francisco-based startup, where Trump serves as chief strategy adviser, has reportedly missed scheduled paydays while pursuing a bridge loan and awaiting a potential investment from South Korea's Base Group.

Employees Lose Health Coverage After Missed Paydays

According to an internal memo obtained by CNBC, Foundation employees were told that their health coverage through benefits administrator Rippling had been terminated. Foundation blamed Rippling for the disruption, while Rippling told CNBC the termination followed the startup's failure to meet payroll and benefits obligations for multiple months.

Workers last received their pay on 15 October 2026 and missed their next scheduled payday on 30 October, according to the report. Their next payday is scheduled for 30 November, meaning they could miss another payment if the company does not secure sufficient funding.

In a Friday evening email, a human resources manager said the company's last payroll run through Rippling had taken place in October, leading to the retroactive termination of employee benefits.

'Because our last pay run through Rippling was in October, they have ended our benefits with them retroactive to October,' the memo stated. Foundation reportedly told employees it would offer COBRA coverage for November while arranging a replacement benefits provider.

COBRA allows eligible American workers to temporarily continue their employer-sponsored health insurance after losing coverage. They generally have to pay the full premium themselves, including the portion previously paid by their employer.

Foundation reportedly promised to reimburse workers for their COBRA payments while it arranged a new provider.

People familiar with the situation said employees were concerned about whether the financially troubled company could fulfil that commitment.

Rippling said clients enrolled in its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) programme who cannot meet payroll and benefits obligations for multiple months receive a warning before termination if the obligations remain unmet.

Can Eric Trump's Robotics Venture Secure Emergency Cash?

Co-founder and chief executive Sankaet Pathak has reportedly approached three or four venture capital firms about a bridge loan. The proposed financing would help the startup repay outstanding employee wages and maintain operations while it awaits further investment.

Existing investor Tribe Capital is reportedly among the firms approached. Foundation is also seeking a potential $150 million (£113 million) investment from South Korea's Base Group.

Reuters reported on 19 November, citing internal company emails, that the conglomerate was preparing to invest that amount. A Base Group spokesperson confirmed only that the company was considering an investment; no completed agreement has been announced.

Pathak reportedly told employees the proposed investment would also involve a joint venture with Base Group to supply aluminium for Foundation's robots and lithium for their batteries. He has reportedly indicated the investment could arrive as early as December 2026 or January 2027, but Base Group has not confirmed an agreement or payment date.

Previous Payroll Problems Raise Further Questions

The latest disruption is reportedly not the first time Foundation has faced payroll difficulties. CNBC previously reported that the company struggled to cover employee salaries in August 2026, with workers receiving their payments about two days later after an existing investor provided temporary financing.

The reported payroll disruptions and loss of health coverage come as Foundation tries to secure emergency funding and maintain operations. Whether it can settle outstanding employee payments and restore benefits remains uncertain, with the proposed Base Group investment still unconfirmed.