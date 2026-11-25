NVIDIA's board reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive just 11 days after his resignation, a decision Anthony Scaramucci says raises questions about whether powerful figures face the same standards as ordinary workers.

The SkyBridge Capital founder called the episode evidence of a 'post-moral society', as allegations about Huang's personal relationships and separate export-control concerns draw scrutiny.

Scaramucci Questions NVIDIA's Swift Decision

Scaramucci said NVIDIA's decision to reinstate Huang before all the relevant facts had emerged raised questions about accountability. On 23 November, the board announced it had unanimously voted to reinstate him, 11 days after his resignation amid reports of alleged extramarital relationships.

11 days after Jensen Huang stepped down from NVIDIA he's back at the helm.



I'm not making a case against Jensen. I think we're becoming a post-moral society, with repercussions for generations to come.



Read the article 👇🏼 https://t.co/nLGPxYOfEF — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 24, 2026

'We got the outcome first; the facts will come later,' Scaramucci wrote in a post on X, questioning whether powerful figures face the same standards as ordinary workers.

His criticism also addressed reports about Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, who is not related to the NVIDIA chief. The New York Times, citing people familiar with US intelligence reports, alleged that Alice Huang had maintained contact with an officer of China's Ministry of State Security between spring 2025 and autumn 2026.

Separately, Singapore-based Megaspeed bought NVIDIA chips that were later routed to other countries without entering Singapore, according to Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. Singapore authorities are investigating whether the company breached local laws.

Chinese Intelligence Allegations Put NVIDIA Under Scrutiny

The allegations have brought further attention to NVIDIA's export-control responsibilities and the handling of sensitive semiconductor technology.

Huang is scheduled to take part in a closed-door, transcribed interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee, House Intelligence Committee and House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party on 1 December. NVIDIA General Counsel Tim Teter is scheduled to appear before the same committees on 2 December.

Huang is also scheduled to testify at a public Senate Banking Committee hearing on 3 December, titled 'Protecting America's AI Advantage: Oversight of US Export Controls'. The proceedings could examine US export-control policies and access to advanced semiconductor technology.

US President Donald Trump publicly backed Huang's return. He told CNBC that he had spoken to NVIDIA's board and convinced its members to reinstate the executive. Trump also said he saw no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk.

Scaramucci acknowledged that Trump 'may be right' and that Huang 'may be cleared of all wrongdoing', describing him as 'one of the great builders of our time'.

Scaramucci Warns of a Double Standard for Ordinary Workers

Scaramucci questioned whether an ordinary employee would receive comparable treatment. He contrasted Huang's reinstatement with the position of an export compliance manager or a small manufacturer in Ohio, arguing that neither would be likely to return to work within 11 days while facing similar questions.

'You won't be back at your desk in 11 days,' he added.

Scaramucci warned that young Americans could become discouraged if they believed professional success depended more on personal connections and financial leverage than on individual merit.

'Giving up is quiet and compounds,' he warned, arguing that a growing perception of unequal treatment could undermine confidence in the system.

NVIDIA's Market Value Surges Before Shares Retreat

NVIDIA shares surged 31.48 per cent on Monday, 23 November, adding nearly $1 trillion (approximately £760 billion) in market value, according to Benzinga.

On Tuesday, 24 November, the shares closed 5.86 per cent lower at $155.38 (approximately £118.09), around 36 per cent below their 6 October high of $243.37 (approximately £184.95). The stock then fell another 3.84 per cent to $149.39 (approximately £113.54) in overnight trading, according to Benzinga.

Benzinga Edge ranked NVIDIA's Growth score in the 98th percentile and its Momentum score in the 15th percentile.

NVIDIA said its independent investigation into reports that a foreign intelligence effort targeted Huang would continue despite his reinstatement. The company also announced a National Security and Export Control Committee and a search for a new chief compliance officer.