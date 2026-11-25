A US federal judge in Washington, DC, has ordered the preservation of records related to Project Meridian, a Pentagon advisory initiative involving Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth.

In a seven-page order dated 23 November 2026, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson described the committee's activities as 'entirely opaque and closed to the public'. The Pentagon faces a 25 November deadline to confirm that it has distributed the preservation order to relevant personnel, committee members and its contractor.

The ruling follows a lawsuit challenging the initiative's compliance with federal transparency requirements. The plaintiffs have raised concerns about the influence of private defence contractors on American military policy and about safeguards against potential conflicts of interest.

Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth Face Scrutiny Over Pentagon Transparency

On 30 September 2026, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth commissioned Project Meridian to assess emerging technologies, identify future military capabilities, and recommend strategies to maintain America's military advantage.

Musk, Anduril Industries founder Palmer Luckey, and former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich were named co-leaders under Pentagon technology chief Emil Michael.

On 2 November, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), Public Citizen and the Project on Government Oversight (POGO) filed a lawsuit challenging the initiative.

The lawsuit names the US Department of Defense, Hegseth, and Michael as defendants. Musk is not named as a defendant.

The watchdog organisations allege violations of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), which sets transparency and balanced membership requirements for qualifying federal advisory committees.

They claim the Pentagon failed to meet requirements for public meetings, access to records and the committee's composition. Public access requirements under the legislation are subject to applicable statutory exemptions.

Donald K. Sherman, president of CREW, called for the initiative to comply with federal transparency requirements.

'The Federal Advisory Committee Act sets clear requirements about transparency and avoiding conflicts of interest, and Project Meridian must either comply or stop operating,' Sherman said.

Robert Weissman, co-president of Public Citizen, warned that defence contractors could influence recommendations on military spending and artificial intelligence-enabled weaponry.

Meanwhile, MITRE, the non-profit corporation commissioned to lead the initiative, said in its public invitation to submit that participation would not confer any advantage in current or future government acquisitions.

Pentagon Panel Involving Elon Musk and Pete Hegseth Faces Court-Ordered Records Preservation

On 16 November, the plaintiffs sought expedited summary judgment and a preliminary injunction to preserve Project Meridian records.

The Pentagon argued that a formal preservation order was unnecessary, citing existing commitments to retain records relevant to the litigation.

Jackson acknowledged those assurances but questioned whether the arrangements adequately protected MITRE-held documents. The judge noted that the contractor's internal retention policies had not been disclosed to the court.

The preservation order covers project-related emails, text messages, meeting invitations, reports, drafts, and studies. It also extends to relevant submissions received by MITRE or the defendants, as well as to meeting recordings and notes.

Jackson denied the plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction as moot following the issuance of the preservation order. The underlying lawsuit remains unresolved.

Under Hegseth's original commissioning memorandum, Project Meridian's final findings and recommendations are due to his office by 28 January 2027.

The watchdog organisations are seeking to suspend the initiative unless it complies with federal advisory committee requirements. They also want the Pentagon prevented from relying on recommendations issued during any period of alleged non-compliance.

The preservation order does not require the immediate public release of communications. Jackson has yet to determine whether FACA applies to Project Meridian or whether the Pentagon has violated the legislation.