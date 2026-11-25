US debt collectors allegedly collected more than $20 million (€18.23 million and £15.25 million) through deceptive payment demands, according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The agency says consumers frequently paid debts they did not owe or that collectors lacked authority to pursue.

The allegations prompted a California federal court to temporarily halt the operation on 5 November 2026, freezing the defendants' assets and appointing a receiver. The FTC claims the defendants posed as lawyers or representatives of law firms, threatening consumers with lawsuits, wage garnishment and property liens.

Investigators describe the alleged operation as phantom debt collection, a practice involving demands for payments on nonexistent or improperly pursued debts.

FTC Details Alleged Deceptive Debt Collection Tactics

The FTC complaint identifies McDonnell & Associates LLC, which allegedly operated under several names, including First Capital Group and Maxwell & Bryant Group. The company's owners, Oscar Gerardo Gonzalez Martin and Oscar Ruiz Canela, are also named as defendants.

According to investigators, collectors left deceptive voicemail messages encouraging consumers to return calls about purported debts. Once contact was established, the defendants allegedly warned consumers that failure to pay could result in serious legal consequences.

The FTC claims these threats included lawsuits, garnished wages and liens against consumers' properties. However, the complaint alleges that the collectors lacked the authority or intention to pursue those measures.

The operation also allegedly threatened to involve consumers' employers and relatives if payments were not made. Investigators claim collectors sometimes contacted family members under the pretext of locating consumers to serve legal documents.

Christopher Mufarriage, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection, condemned the alleged practices. 'We are pleased that the court stopped this scheme,' Mufarriage said in the agency's announcement.

The FTC maintains that many consumers paid hundreds of dollars or more, despite having no obligation to the defendants. According to the complaint, the operation collected more than $20 million from consumers since at least March 2021.

That figure represents payments allegedly collected, rather than a judicial finding about the defendants' personal profits.

Court Freezes Assets as FTC Seeks Further Legal Action

Beyond the alleged legal threats, regulators accuse the defendants of withholding information consumers were entitled to receive. The complaint alleges that collectors failed to identify themselves properly or explain that information provided during calls could be used for debt collection.

Consumers also allegedly received no legally required validation notices identifying creditors, amounts owed and other essential details. Such notices help people determine whether a debt is legitimate and challenge inaccurate payment demands.

The temporary restraining order issued by the US District Court for the Central District of California froze the defendants' assets. The court also appointed a temporary receiver to oversee the operation while the case proceeded.

The FTC alleges violations of the FTC Act, Fair Debt Collection Practices Act and Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Commissioners voted 2–0 to authorise the complaint.

The agency is seeking a permanent injunction and monetary relief, although those remedies have not been granted in a final judgment. The defendants' ultimate liability remains unresolved in the civil proceedings.