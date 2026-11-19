Bruno Mars has announced that his father, Peter Hernandez, has died aged 74, revealing that he embraced him for the last time the previous week.

The 41-year-old Grammy-winning singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, 19 November 2026, posting family photographs alongside a tribute to the man he described as the greatest dad in the world. A cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Mars Shares a Final Embrace in Instagram Tribute

TMZ reported the announcement at 13:47 Pacific time on Thursday. Mars, whose birth name is Peter, wrote: 'Last week I got to hug my father one last time,' according to Just Jared.

Just Jared reported that the post included a black-and-white photograph of the embrace, taken in a hospital. It also featured pictures of Hernandez as a young man.

Mars wrote that his father taught him everything he knows, especially about music. He added that his father raised his four sisters, his brother and him, TMZ reported.

He described Hernandez as 'the greatest dad in the world', AllHipHop reported. He said he would miss him every day until they meet again. He closed with a message to both parents: 'I Love you, Pops. Kiss Mom up there for me.'

The Percussionist Who Taught Mars Rhythm

Hernandez grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and was of Puerto Rican and Jewish heritage, according to People. Recalling his childhood in a 2014 interview with Hawaii's MidWeek, he compared his experiences to West Side Story, but without the dancing.

He met Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, a Filipino-born hula dancer, through Honolulu's entertainment scene. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the couple later involved their children in show business. Their son, then aged four, became known as the youngest Elvis impersonator in the world.

He later moved to Hawaii, where he formed the Love Notes, a doo-wop revival group that grew to include as many as 18 onstage performers.

Mars has long credited his father with shaping him. In an interview published by Who Australia, he said his sense of rhythm came from learning the bongos from his father. He also said his father nicknamed him 'Bruno' when he was two.

People reported that Mars credits his father with inspiring his 'Uptown Funk' style, from pinky rings to Cadillacs.

A Family Marked by Earlier Loss

Bernadette Hernandez died on 1 June 2013 at the age of 55 after suffering a brain aneurysm. Contemporary Associated Press reporting confirmed that she died at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.

She was survived by her six children: Peter Jr. (Bruno Mars), Eric, Jaime, Tiara, Tahiti and Presley. Peter and Bernadette had separated years earlier, according to People.

TMZ described Hernandez as having been married to Bernadette. The Star-Advertiser reported that the couple later divorced.

Mars has spoken about the weight of that earlier loss. He said in an interview reported by IBTimes that nothing else in the world matters but family and loved ones.

A Public Moment Shared With His Father

Hernandez featured in one of his son's most public moments seven months before the announcement of his death.

On 10 April 2026, Mars was honoured with a parade on the Las Vegas Strip, where a section of Park Avenue near Park MGM was renamed Bruno Mars Drive.

During a ceremony at Toshiba Plaza, Mars read aloud a message from his father expressing pride in his achievements and encouraging him to remain humble. The message also reminded him of his late mother's continuing presence in his life.

Hernandez is survived by six children. His influence on their musical upbringing, particularly Bruno Mars's early development as a performer, remains an enduring part of the family's story.