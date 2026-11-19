Kylie Kelce has hit back at a fan who asked an intimate question about her sex life with husband Jason Kelce during the latest episode of her podcast.

The 34-year-old reacted with an audible groan before exclaiming, 'What the actual f---?' after reading the listener's submission on the 19 November episode of Not Gonna Lie.

According to People, the question also prompted Kylie to explain why she renamed her fan Q&A segment from 'Ask Me Anything' to 'Ask Me Some Things'.

Kylie Kelce Reacts to Fan's Intrusive Bedroom Question

During the episode, Kylie read a listener's question referencing Jason's muscular build, football career and their children.

'Jason is strong, muscular, with football and kids. How would do you [sic] spice up the bedroom?' the submission read, according to People.

Kylie immediately expressed her disbelief.

'Yes, that audible groan is the appropriate response,' she said before adding, 'What the actual f---?'

She explained that submissions like this were precisely why she had changed the segment's original name.

People reported that Kylie described such questions as 'the ridiculous s--- that ends up in our inbox'.

The Comeback also covered the exchange, reporting that Kylie had introduced the revised title because the original 'Ask Me Anything' name placed too much trust in listeners.

'So next time you guys ask me, why, Kylie, do you call it "Ask Me Some Things?" It's because this is the ridiculous sh*t that ends up in our inbox. Thank you very much,' she said, according to the outlet.

Kylie also sarcastically suggested using cinnamon sticks in the bedroom, making light of the unusual submission rather than giving the fan a serious answer.

Kylie Previously Called Out Fans Over Jason's Appearance

The latest exchange is not the first time Kylie has confronted fans over comments about her husband.

People previously reported that she addressed social media users who left drooling emojis on Jason's thirst-trap photographs.

During an episode of Not Gonna Lie, she told commenters to show some respect.

'We've got some people in these comments; they are f------ around,' she said.

'Imma need you to sit down, put your tongues back in your mouth and be respectful.'

However, Kylie also admitted that she understood why fans found Jason attractive.

'That man is a father to my children and also, agreed. If I were not trying to be an adult, I would also be commenting those things on my husband's thirst traps, 'cause same,' she continued.

'But that's mine.'

Kylie Kelce Continues to Defend Her Family's Privacy

Kylie has also pushed back against criticism of her parenting and household arrangements.

According to People, she previously confronted a social media commenter who criticised her messy family minivan, telling them to 'stop acting all high and mighty'.

In October, she also defended her family's decision to purchase neighbouring properties, explaining that the arrangement was intended to provide 'safety, privacy, and security'.

'Get the f outta here,' she added.

According to Us Magazine, Kylie discussed her decision to stop showing her daughters' faces on social media during an appearance on The Squeeze podcast on 7 October 2026. She explained that as her family's public profile grew, she became more selective about sharing their lives online.

'As life has gone on and things have changed, I post infrequently overall, and I post even less frequently [of] our children,' she said.

She added that Jason's 2023 documentary, Kelce, had also influenced her thinking about how much of their family life should be made public.

Kylie married Jason in 2018, and the couple share four daughters. Despite their growing public profile, she continues to draw boundaries around what she is comfortable sharing, including intimate details of her marriage.