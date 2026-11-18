

Chris Brown brought a fan carrying a red cane onstage at SoFi Stadium before serenading her and performing a grinding routine during 'Take You Down' on 15 November. The encounter drew contrasting reactions online, with one commenter calling it 'the downfall of Chris Brown' and others praising his guest.

The woman, identified as Ms Joyce, arrived wearing a long zebra-print fur coat, a black furry hat and sunglasses. Brown shared photographs of the pair together the following day, captioning his Instagram post 'LOVE HER'.

Chris Brown Brings Ms Joyce Into His Set

The performance took place during the third Los Angeles date of The R&B Tour, Brown's co-headlining run with Usher. Inviting a female fan onstage for 'Take You Down' is a regular part of Brown's set, rather than a format introduced specifically for this appearance.

Brown began by serenading Ms Joyce near a pole before laying her down on a nearby red couch. Complex describes the interaction as grinding in its headline, while Billboard separately reports that Brown laid her down and danced on her, providing further published support for description of the performance.

Ms Joyce Removes Her Coat During Performance

A more detailed account published by The Shade Room describes Ms Joyce removing her sunglasses during the serenade and taking off her coat after Brown removed his shirt. The report also describes her placing her hands on his back during the couch sequence.

Chris Brown brought a GRANDMA onstage during his performance of “Take You Down” at his Los Angeles concert and she had the time of her life 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l06Pi0V7sl — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 17, 2026

It includes a brief post-show exchange involving Ms Joyce and a younger woman who appeared to say she had given up her place for her. Ms Joyce said, 'You know what I mean, Jelly Bean?', although the exchange did not provide a detailed account of her experience.

Online Response Includes Criticism And Support

Among the supplied X comments, the account @TantumHon11590 wrote, 'The downfall of Chris Brown', followed by, 'Once a celebrated musician; Today an abashless debaucher'. Other accounts expressed disapproval more briefly, with @polomanszn posting 'Disgusting' and @KingMOBthe4th writing 'Rubbish'.

Supportive responses focused on Ms Joyce's participation, including @0xkarm's comment that 'grandma understood the assignment better than the whole crowd'. Another account, @legendaryh93901, wrote, 'Grandma came for a concert and left with a core memory she'll never forget!'

Celebrity Responses Follow Brown's Instagram Post

Brown's photographs also attracted responses from other entertainers, extending the discussion beyond the comments accompanying concert clips. Actress Taraji P. Henson wrote, 'God bless your heart babe. You gave her a night she will NEVER forget', while rapper Lupe Fiasco described the encounter as 'diabolical'.

Billboard reproduced those celebrity comments alongside its account of the performance and Brown's subsequent photographs. Their responses offered further individual interpretations of the encounter, rather than establishing how Ms Joyce herself regarded every aspect of the routine.

SoFi Stadium Show Features Bobby Brown

The wider concert included a guest appearance by Bobby Brown, who performed 'My Prerogative' and 'Rock Wit'cha'. Chris Brown and Usher reportedly closed the show with 'New Flame', following a programme that included guest performances and Brown's audience-participation segment.

SoFi Stadium's official listing identifies 15 November as the added third show for the co-headliners, corroborating the concert's date and venue. The listing concerns the event itself and does not provide a separate account of Ms Joyce's appearance or the choreography.

'Downfall' Comment Reflects One Viewer's Opinion

Ms Joyce's exact age has not been published, and the reports do not confirm that she is a grandmother. Several commenters nevertheless referred to her as 'grandma'.

The 'downfall' comment represented one viewer's opinion, while others praised her participation. Those responses alone do not establish a wider backlash or any impact on Brown's career.