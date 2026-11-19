Elon Musk has suffered an awkward setback in Hollywood after Skydance chief executive David Ellison confirmed that HBO Max will stream an uncensored four-hour documentary examining the tech billionaire.

Addressing The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, Ellison declared that his media group would honour its existing distribution commitment for filmmaker Alex Gibney's critical portrait 'Musk' despite Musk's reported $1 billion investment, roughly £760 million, in Skydance, which now oversees HBO Max following its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

Whilst praising Musk as the greatest entrepreneur of our time and calling his stake an honour and a privilege, Ellison drew a firm boundary on editorial independence, insisting Skydance does not believe in censorship of any kind.

Musk has strongly objected to the production, which reportedly features critical commentary from former associates, along with unproven claims and text messages shared by Ashley St. Clair regarding the 2024 presidential election.

Elon Musk's Skydance Investment Meets an Unwelcome Documentary

Ellison delivered the announcement despite Musk's reported $1 billion investment in Skydance, the media group now overseeing HBO Max following its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

'We believe in independence. We don't believe in censorship of any kind,' Ellison said. He also confirmed that the company would honour its existing agreement covering the film's distribution.

Ellison's position was particularly striking given his otherwise warm remarks about Musk. During the same discussion, he described the entrepreneur as 'the greatest entrepreneur of our time'.

He also called Musk's investment a 'vote of confidence', adding that having him as a shareholder was an 'honour and a privilege'.

The Daily Beast reported that Ellison also referred to an arrangement with A24, though the precise distribution commitment may instead involve HBO Documentary Films.

What Elon Musk's Documentary Could Reveal About the Billionaire

The four-hour documentary has generated substantial public interest largely because of the interviewees featured in its narrative.

Among them is Ashley St. Clair, who has a child with Musk and has made claims about his conduct surrounding the 2024 United States presidential election.

St. Clair alleged that Musk displayed an unusual level of certainty concerning the election outcome before official results were announced, describing a conversation in which he reportedly referred to an 'anomaly in the matrix'.

The documentary reportedly displays text messages between the pair to support her account, including one alleged message attributed to Musk reading, 'I have ten thousand lasers in space.'

An exchange captured in the film reportedly shows Gibney asking whether Musk meant his Starlink satellite network, to which St. Clair responds, 'I mean, I don't know where else he has space lasers.'

Musk's political activity also forms a central thread of the production, with The Daily Beast reporting that he contributed more than $290 million to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign whilst organising battleground events and funding political action committee operations.

Director Gibney has separately offered a pointed characterisation of his subject, recalling during a September 2026 interview a description shared by someone who had worked closely with Musk.

'He's the most miserable man I've ever met,' Gibney said, quoting that person's description. He added that Musk was allegedly spreading his misery to others.

David Ellison Draws a Line on Censorship

Ellison's DealBook Summit remarks frame a broader corporate governance question concerning the boundary between major shareholders and editorial independence.

Musk's reported stake in Skydance has failed to halt distribution of a high-profile documentary he reportedly opposes, demonstrating that equity investment does not guarantee influence over every creative or programming decision.

At the same time, the arrangement places Skydance in a delicate commercial position as it balances relations with a prominent investor against binding distribution agreements and public commitments to free expression.

With HBO Max proceeding towards streaming the four-hour portrait, Musk's billion-dollar investment has not delivered the outcome he might have preferred.