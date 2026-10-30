A former school bus driver in Ontario who was filmed wearing what appeared to be a schoolgirl's uniform beside a 'Lolita's Line' sign has filed a human rights complaint alleging discrimination after being removed from school routes.

The driver, who identifies as a transgender woman, has been granted anonymity by the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario and is named only as L.Z. The complaint targets the York Catholic District School Board and Landmark Bus Lines.

Parents who confronted the driver outside a Vaughan elementary school last year had demanded to know why the bus carried the name 'Lolita'.

Parents Confront Driver Outside School

The confrontation took place at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Vaughan, Ontario, and a video of it was posted online on 8 June 2025, CP24 reported.

In the footage, parents challenge the driver over the sign in the bus window. 'Why do you call your bus "The Lolita Line?" Why is it called "The Lolita Line?"' one parent asks.

This male school bus driver in a pink dress was removed from his route for dressing oddly and calling his route "the Lolita line".

Unsurprisingly, the driver filed a human rights complaint. He claims discrimination (trans).

Video from @reduxx pic.twitter.com/oPjE2Qrwz7 — Happy Granddaddd (@PlotWeaver) October 29, 2026

Parents also objected to the driver's outfit. The driver is heard saying they 'do this every week' and telling the parents, 'And I don't think there's any problem,' before driving away.

The name is widely associated with Vladimir Nabokov's 1955 novel Lolita, in which an adult man sexually abuses a 12-year-old girl. It is also the name of a Japanese fashion subculture, and the driver's intended meaning remains unestablished. The National Post's Jamie Sarkonak described the outfit as a pink mini-skirt and over-the-knee nylons.

Board Moves Quickly to Remove Driver

The York Catholic District School Board said staff 'immediately' raised the incident with the driver's employer, a third-party busing company. The board said the company 'quickly addressed this situation with its employee' and that the driver 'will no longer provide busing to and from the school'.

The company assured the board that the situation 'would not be an issue at any YCDSB school going forward', NOW Toronto reported. The driver was removed from the St. Michael route and from other schools run by the board.

The board said it had followed 'all of its child protection procedures', and that bus drivers working with vulnerable people must pass a vulnerable sector check with local police. The board also emailed parents about the driver's removal, according to Reduxx.

Reddit users reacting at the time were scathing. One said the outfit was 'not quite fetishwear' but called it 'extremely unprofessional' for a driver to identify with a subculture that romanticises the sexual victimisation of children. 'There is a time and a place for everything. This was neither,' another wrote.

Complaint Alleges Discrimination

The driver filed a complaint with the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario on 16 March 2026 against the school board and Landmark Bus Lines, Reduxx reported. It alleges 'discrimination with respect to employment because of ethnic origin, gender identity, and sex' under Ontario's Human Rights Code.

Gender identity and gender expression have been protected grounds under the Human Rights Code since 2012. The complaint also cites ethnic origin, although the published reporting does not explain the basis for that claim.

The tribunal granted a publication ban protecting the driver's identity on 13 October and published its written decision on 23 October, the National Post reported. It concluded that the driver's privacy outweighed the 'public interest in a transparent human rights process'.

According to the decision, L.Z. sought the ban because 'she is a transgender woman', and said the events had 'garnered negative media attention'. The driver told the tribunal of threats to her safety and 'discriminatory labels due to transphobic stereotypes', and said she would be at risk of physical harm, intimidation and harassment if identified.

The tribunal also issued a partial sealing order covering the driver's name, address, date of birth, social insurance number and city or town of residence.

Case Still Waiting for a Hearing

The tribunal has not ruled on the merits of the complaint. No hearing has been scheduled and the case is ongoing, the National Post reported.

The decision to grant anonymity has drawn criticism. Sarkonak argued in a National Post column that the driver is not a victim of anti-trans discrimination. Reduxx, which traced the video to the school in 2025 and reported on the complaint this week, is an advocacy outlet that campaigns on gender identity issues.

Neither the school board nor Landmark Bus Lines has publicly responded to the complaint in the reporting reviewed by IBTimes UK. It is not clear what remedy the driver is seeking. The tribunal has the power to award lost wages and damages for injury to dignity, order reinstatement or require policy changes and training.

For now, the parents who filmed the driver outside their children's school, and the driver who says the fallout brought threats, are left waiting for the tribunal to decide whether the driver's removal amounted to discrimination.