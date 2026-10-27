Neil Young, 80, sued Trump 47 Committee Inc. in Virginia on Monday, 26 October, seeking $10 million (€8.97 million and £7.51 million) for alleged copyright infringement.

The singer says his 1989 song 'Rockin' in the Free World' was played without permission before President Donald Trump's 12 October rally in Youngstown, Ohio.

The lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, names the fundraising committee and five unidentified defendants.

Trump is not personally named. Young also seeks an injunction against future political performances of his songs and recovery of legal costs.

Young sued Trump's 2020 campaign over two songs. That action was dismissed in December 2020, but his new complaint alleges that the parties agreed to prohibit future unlicensed use. The full terms of the agreement remain independently unverified.

What Neil Young Alleges Happened at the Ohio Rally

The lawsuit claims 'Rockin' in the Free World' was played immediately before Trump took the stage on 12 October. Young also alleges it was heard 'numerous times' at other Republican campaign events ahead of the 3 November midterm elections. The claims have not been tested in court.

Young says the committee lacked the necessary licence and his approval. He further alleges Trump knew permission would be required and would not be granted. The filing does not establish that Trump personally selected the music or instructed organisers to play it.

Federal Election Commission records identify Trump 47 Committee as a joint fundraising committee registered in January 2024. It differs from Donald J. Trump for President Inc., the organisation Young sued in 2020.

The lawsuit identifies Young as a co-owner of the copyrighted composition. He wants the court to prohibit further public performances of his work by defendants. No judgment has been reported.

Why Neil Young Says the Song Doesn't Fit Trump's Politics

First released in 1989, 'Rockin' in the Free World' pairs an anthemic chorus with lyrics about poverty, addiction and social neglect. Young's filing describes it as 'the opposite of everything that Donald J. Trump stands for'. That is his political view, not a court's conclusion.

Young claims the rally use suggests he endorses Trump and has harmed his 'reputation and brand'. These remain allegations. Whether the committee infringed his rights is for the court to decide.

His objections are longstanding. In a February 2020 letter, Young called Trump a 'disgrace to my country' and criticised his environmental policies. Yet his position is not a blanket objection to politics entering his music.

Young personally authorised Tim Walz's use of the song at the August 2024 Democratic National Convention, a campaign official told ABC News. That contrast places permission at the heart of the dispute.

Neil Young's Earlier Lawsuit and Unanswered Questions

Young sued Donald J. Trump for President Inc. in August 2020 over 'Rockin' in the Free World' and 'Devil's Sidewalk'. Court-record reporting shows he voluntarily dismissed that action with prejudice on 7 December 2020.

His latest complaint, nevertheless, says the earlier case ended with a settlement covering the future use of the song.

The filing does not set out the full agreement. It remains unclear from the available material whether any undertaking by the earlier campaign has legal force against the separately registered Trump 47 Committee. The latest infringement allegations must also be assessed on their own evidence.

The contrast extends beyond the courtroom. In a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone, Trump called Young a 'terrific guy', years before their public dispute. That praise is not a response to the current case.

Rolling Stone reported that its requests for comment to the Trump 47 Committee, the White House, and the Republican National Committee drew no immediate reply. On Reddit, one r/Music user reacted, 'I love you Neil!' The thread offers public reaction, not evidence about copyright liability.

The committee's response could clarify whether it contests the alleged use, the licensing claim or Young's account of the earlier agreement.