Pope Leo's Visit to Spain is placing fresh attention on previous and painful church sexual abuse cases as the country prepares for a papal trip starting Saturday, while authorities and the Catholic Church move ahead with a new reparations programme for survivors of historic abuse.

The plan, agreed between Spain's government and the Spanish bishops' conference, aims to compensate victims of clergy sexual abuse, including cases where alleged perpetrators have died or cannot be prosecuted due to time limits.

After years of public pressure and testimony from survivors, Spain is finally being pushed to confront allegations of widespread abuse within the Catholic Church. In 2023, a parliamentary-commissioned report estimated hundreds of thousands of potential victims over decades, although the bishops' conference has rejected those figures, saying internal reviews identified 728 alleged abusers since 1945.

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A Church Sexual Abuse Reckoning That Has Taken Decades

Spain has taken longer than many other Western countries to fully confront sexual abuse cases within the Catholic Church, partly because the issue remained largely unspoken for decades before emerging into public debate more recently. Attention grew after Spanish newspaper El País set up a database of reported abuse cases in 2018, which helped push the issue into the political spotlight and led to growing demands for accountability.

But a new compensation system aimed at older cases that can no longer be taken through the courts is being pushed. ABC News reported that the plan, agreed ahead of Pope Leo XIV's visit to Spain, gives victims one year to apply for reparations, and 420 people have already done so.

Under this process, Spain's ombudsman will examine each claim with a group of experts and suggest compensation, which could be financial payments, psychological support, or symbolic recognition. The Church will review these recommendations, but if there is disagreement, the government will have the final say.

A joint committee made up of Church officials, state representatives, and victims' groups will step in if no agreement is reached.

For survivors like Paula Alonso-Pimentel, who says she was abused as a child by a Marist priest in the 1970s, the programme comes after decades of waiting and represents a long-delayed step towards recognition. She has spoken publicly about her experience and is now applying for compensation more than 50 years later.

'It must cost them, the Church,' she said. 'It must cost them because this cannot come for free. It cannot be that they can continue doing it without paying a huge price.'

Pope Leo's Visit to Spain and Growing Pressure for Accountability

The timing of Pope Leo's Visit to Spain has intensified scrutiny of how the Catholic Church continues to respond to historic abuse cases, especially as victims' groups question whether the new compensation system will deliver meaningful justice.

While Church officials say they recognise the need for redress, critics argue the framework lacks transparency and enforceable guarantees. The programme does not set fixed compensation levels based on the severity of harm, leaving decisions to individual assessments.

'It has a very short time frame. It has no matrix to establish minimum awards for various categories of injuries,' said Anne Barrett Doyle of Bishop Accountability, a US-based research group. 'So will it be fair? Will it be consistent?'

Spanish Church representatives have defended their approach, saying the institution is still evolving in how it addresses abuse claims. Josetxo Vera, a communications director for the bishops' conference, said the new system builds on earlier efforts to respond to victims, even if it remains imperfect.

The Vatican itself has increasingly acknowledged the need for compensation. In Pope Leo's first encyclical, he wrote that listening to victims must include 'acknowledging the harm done' and 'just reparation,' signalling a more explicit stance on accountability.

Still, survivors and advocates say structural concerns remain.

The Church maintains that abuse is not systemic, arguing that similar crimes occur outside religious institutions as well. That position continues to fuel tension with victims who see institutional responsibility as central to justice.

Survivors Anticipate Pope Leo's Visit

For many survivors, including activist Miguel Hurtado, the new reparations system raises as many questions as it answers. Hurtado, who says he was abused by a monk while a teenager at Montserrat Abbey, has publicly challenged the Church's handling of his case.

An internal report in 2019 confirmed multiple allegations against the monk involved, but victims say they were not formally compensated because claims were considered legally time-barred.

'The problem is that it's built on sand,' Hurtado said.

He has also criticised the decision for Pope Leo to visit religious sites linked to past allegations, arguing it risks overlooking unresolved trauma.

Meanwhile, survivors such as Alonso-Pimentel say they are watching closely but remain cautious. Some have already applied for compensation, while others fear the process will not deliver consistent outcomes or full transparency.

Spanish officials say earlier attempts by the Church to handle compensation internally were insufficient, prompting the government to step in. Earlier Church figures suggest around €2 million (£1.7 million) has already been paid to victims under previous schemes, though critics say that figure falls far short of the scale of the allegations.

For now, the new programme stands as Spain's most formal attempt yet to address a legacy that has shadowed the Catholic Church for decades.