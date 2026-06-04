The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General has delivered a stark assessment of the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), warning that while progress is being made, the global health response is still lagging behind the spread of the virus.

Speaking after a visit to the affected region, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said efforts were beginning to gain traction but cautioned that major gaps remain in testing, contact tracing, and community trust.

'The outbreak had a big head start, and we're still behind, but under the leadership of the Government of DRC, we are catching up,' he said, reflecting cautiously on what he described as 'encouraging' field observations.

His comments come amid an outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, which has already caused dozens of deaths and spread into parts of neighbouring Uganda.

Rising Case Numbers and Regional Spread

According to WHO data, there have been hundreds of confirmed cases in the DRC, with deaths continuing to mount as health systems struggle to keep pace. The outbreak is concentrated in eastern provinces, particularly Ituri, but has also spread into North Kivu and South Kivu amid ongoing insecurity and displacement.

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Uganda has also confirmed infections, including fatalities linked to cross-border transmission.

Health authorities say one of the most concerning developments is the high number of suspected cases being reclassified as surveillance improves. While this suggests better diagnostic clarity, it also highlights how quickly the outbreak initially outpaced detection systems.

The WHO has stressed that insecurity, population movement, and weak surveillance networks are continuing to complicate containment efforts in remote regions.

Contact Tracing and Surveillance Still Falling Short

One of the most critical challenges identified by WHO is contact tracing. Officials say the current follow-up rate is far below the threshold required to contain the outbreak effectively.

Health teams are currently managing to trace only around 45 per cent of known contacts, a figure WHO says must exceed 90 per cent to control transmission.

'The current follow-up rate needs to reach over 90 per cent to get ahead of the outbreak,' WHO officials have warned in recent briefings.

Limited access to affected communities, compounded by insecurity and displacement, has made it difficult for frontline workers to monitor potential chains of infection.

Community Mistrust Undermining Response Efforts

Beyond logistical barriers, the WHO has identified community mistrust as a major obstacle in controlling the outbreak.

Dr Tedros highlighted reports from field teams indicating that some community members still doubt the existence of Ebola, a belief that has slowed early reporting of symptoms and reduced uptake of medical care.

'Community mistrust is a serious barrier,' he said. 'Some community leaders told me that they believe Ebola is not real,' underscoring the scale of misinformation confronting health workers.

Public health experts say such mistrust is not new in Ebola-affected regions, but it remains one of the most persistent barriers to outbreak control, particularly in areas with limited access to healthcare infrastructure.

Treatment Capacity Expanding, But Gaps Remain

Despite the challenges, the WHO says there are signs of progress. New Ebola treatment centres have been established in key locations, with additional facilities under construction to expand bed capacity and improve isolation of infected patients.

Survivor numbers, though still small, are also being viewed as an encouraging indicator that early treatment can significantly improve outcomes when patients reach care quickly.

However, the WHO cautions that medical infrastructure alone will not end the outbreak.

'Although vaccines and therapeutics would be a big help, the key to ending this outbreak is not biomedical. It's leadership, ownership, partnership and trust,' Dr Tedros said.

The Bundibugyo strain currently circulating has no widely approved vaccine or treatment, though experimental candidates are under development.

Security, Health Systems, and Long-Term Risk

The outbreak is unfolding in one of the most complex operating environments in the world, where armed group activity, displacement, and overlapping health emergencies such as malaria and malnutrition place additional pressure on fragile health systems.

WHO officials have warned that even if Ebola transmission is brought under control, long-term recovery will depend on strengthening broader healthcare services.

'If the people of Ituri survive Ebola only to die from malaria or malnutrition, or pneumonia or diarrhoeal disease or HIV or diabetes, we have not really helped them,' Dr Tedros said.

Call for Sustained Global Support

The WHO has reiterated its commitment to supporting the DRC government through the current outbreak and beyond, emphasising that containment must be followed by investment in resilient health systems.

International partners have also been urged to maintain funding and operational support, as under-resourcing risks reversing recent gains in surveillance and treatment capacity.

While officials acknowledge that progress is being made, the central message remains cautious: the response is improving, but it is still not fast enough to stay ahead of the virus.