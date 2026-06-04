Donald Trump sparked a backlash from Fox News viewers on Sunday 2 June after boasting on social media that he would attend the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., with critics branding the former president a 'narcissist' for treating the high‑profile event as a triumphal return rather than a security risk.

The original dinner at the Washington Hilton on 28 April descended into chaos when gunfire erupted outside the venue. Hundreds of journalists, politicians and guests were rushed out of the ballroom, where President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and senior officials had gathered. The incident, widely described as a failed assassination attempt, left Washington's media and political class shaken and forced organisers to postpone one of the capital's most closely watched annual set‑pieces.

The new date is 24 July, and the setting has shifted to the Waldorf Astoria on Pennsylvania Avenue a hotel and ballroom that Trump pointedly reminded followers he once owned and developed. In a message reposted by Fox News from his Truth Social account, the 78‑year‑old wrote that he had been invited to attend and speak at the rearranged dinner and declared: 'In any event, it will be a 'HOT' ticket!' He added that he did not yet know whether he would repeat the 'rather nasty statements' he delivered at the original event.

That mixture of bravado and self‑promotion, just weeks after shots were fired as attendees fled the Hilton, did not sit well with everyone. Fox News, whose audience has long been a core part of Trump's base, saw its comment sections fill with scepticism and anger. One viewer scoffed: 'This is a comeback announcement? This WHCA event now feels more like political theater than a press gathering!' Another snapped: 'Only a narcissist could care more about a Ballroom than his own life.' A third went further, asking: 'Do you really think this f--king fragile, thin-skinned narcissist is actually going to show?'

None of these comments can be independently verified, but they capture the mood among detractors who see Trump's instinct for spectacle overwhelming any introspection after the shooting. The response also hints at a quieter shift: when die‑hard conservative media consumers publicly mock a Republican president on Fox's own platforms, something in the relationship between Trump and his audience is at least fraying around the edges.

Donald Trump Leans Into Showmanship At Rescheduled Dinner

Trump's full Truth Social statement left little doubt that he sees the rescheduled dinner as an opportunity, not a risk. 'This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling,' he wrote, casting the decision to go ahead as a stand against political violence. He said he had been personally asked to attend by Weijia Jiang, president of the White House Correspondents' Association, and had accepted.

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He again dangled the possibility of a combative performance from the podium: 'I don't know whether or not I will give the same rather nasty statements, at least as it concerns certain people, but we will soon find out.' Then came the flourish readers have come to expect, as he underlined the symbolism of returning to a building he once branded with his own name: 'Interestingly, the location will be The Waldorf Astoria, on Pennsylvania Avenue, a building and ballroom that I built.'

This kind of talk is familiar, even reassuring. It signals that the former president intends to project strength and normality after the April shooting and after a recent three‑hour hospital visit, which a doctor later linked to what was described as a 'painful and disabling' chronic disease. For critics, it is another example of a man they see as preoccupied with image, status and personal legacy when most politicians would be talking about security briefings and trauma.

It is worth stressing that beyond the change of venue and the new date, nothing about the event is guaranteed. Security plans have not been published, and Trump's attendance like any president's schedule could still shift. Until he actually walks into the Waldorf ballroom on 24 July, his appearance remains an intention, not a certainty, so talk of his performance should be taken with a grain of salt.

Folks, there is something gravely wrong with the president’s health and the White House is covering it up. This man is obviously not well. pic.twitter.com/qx3yYVRNBo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2026

Safety Fears And Free‑Press Rhetoric Collide Around Donald Trump

While Trump spoke in terms of 'Lunatics' and hot tickets, the association hosting the dinner adopted a more sober tone. In an email to members, WHCA president Weijia Jiang said rescheduling the dinner 'was not automatic' and followed 'thoughtful consideration and input' from journalists, particularly on security. She confirmed 'enhanced safety measures and new access procedures' would be in place at the Waldorf Astoria.

Jiang framed the decision as a statement of principle as much as a diary move. 'This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program,' she wrote. 'It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence. As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above.'

"You're f****** crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your a***. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."



That's what a U.S. official tells Axios President Trump unloaded on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a heated… pic.twitter.com/JyehxI6QrP — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 2, 2026

There is a tension here that no amount of press‑release language can quite cover. On the one hand, organisers are determined to show that reporters will not be scared away from doing their jobs or gathering in public. On the other, they are inviting the world's cameras back into a room that only recently had to be emptied in a panic, with the same polarising figure at its centre and fresh doubts swirling about his health.

Whether the rescheduled dinner ultimately looks like an act of resilience or a piece of political theatre dressed up as defiance may depend less on what Trump says on the night than on whether his critics inside and outside Fox News still feel he is listening to anyone but himself.