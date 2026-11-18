Lt Col Brandon Carroll Tyner, a 41-year-old US Army officer stationed at NATO's Imjin Barracks in Gloucestershire, has been transferred to American military custody following his arrest on 10 November by British counter-terrorism police.

Arrested under the UK National Security Act 2023 on suspicion of spying for Russia, Tyner was handed over to US authorities following consultations between British prosecutors and American officials.

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon of the US Army Counterintelligence Command called the case a stark warning against oath violations, while FBI Director Kash Patel described the allegations as a serious national security concern, highlighting the cooperation between American and British intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has denied any connection to Tyner.

Arrest at NATO's Rapid Reaction Corps Headquarters

Tyner was detained near Gloucester on 10 November and had been based at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, which serves as the headquarters for NATO's Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), a multinational high-readiness force led by the British Army.

British police arrested Tyner on suspicion of offences under sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023. The provisions cover specified conduct involving protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The arrest does not establish that the allegations are true. Police also conducted searches at two locations in Gloucestershire and subsequently confirmed that 'the country to which the allegations relate is Russia'.

The New York Times, citing two US officials familiar with the investigation, reported that Tyner was apprehended during a sting operation. An American official separately told The Associated Press that no sensitive information had ultimately reached Russian hands.

Tyner, who joined the US Army in 2008 as a human resources officer, had previously completed deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and Qatar. At the time of his arrest, he was serving as a senior human resources officer at the Gloucestershire base.

US Counterintelligence Officials Issue Insider Threat Warning

US counterintelligence leaders stated the arrest serves as a warning against breaching national security oaths. Brig Gen Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, said the alleged conduct of a senior soldier entrusted with sensitive information was a 'sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent'.

He added the case serves as a 'stark warning to any service member suspected of violating the oath we all take to protect and defend the Constitution'.

FBI Director Kash Patel highlighted a collaborative international probe involving the FBI's Philadelphia and London offices, MI5, British defence counterintelligence, and US military investigators.

Stressing a 'zero tolerance' policy for oath violations, Patel said the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the preceding 21 months, a 53% increase.

Jurisdiction Transferred to US Military Justice System

Tyner was transferred to US military custody on 17 November after British authorities decided to hand the investigation to their American counterparts. The transfer means US authorities will take the case forward, although the precise charges and legal proceedings he may face have not been publicly established.

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor stated that British police handed their case file to the Crown Prosecution Service, leading to a jurisdiction transfer via international protocols after consulting the Attorney General and US officials.

Taylor emphasised that authorities will act 'swiftly and robustly' against suspected espionage. British police clarified the case is separate from other inquiries, such as a probe at RAF Fairford.