Andy Taylor, the guitarist who helped turn Duran Duran into one of the biggest bands of the 1980s, has died at the age of 65 on 23 November 2026. His family and bandmates announced his death on 25 November, prompting tributes from fans and fellow musicians around the world.

As listeners revisit classics including Hungry Like the Wolf and Girls on Film, many are also reflecting on Taylor's years-long battle with cancer and the candid accounts he shared about life at the height of the band's success. His death marks the loss of a musician whose work helped shape one of Britain's most successful pop acts.

Andy Taylor's Cause of Death

According to a statement posted on Instagram by his family, Taylor died after a 'long and courageous battle with prostate cancer'. Reports indicate he was first diagnosed in 2018. In November 2022, he publicly revealed that the disease had reached stage four.

His family has asked that donations be made in his name to Prostate Cancer UK. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among men in the UK, and health charities urge anyone with concerns to speak with their GP.

From North East Teenager to Duran Duran Star

Taylor was born in 1961 in the North East of England and began playing guitar at the age of 11. He joined Duran Duran in 1980 after replying to an advert in Melody Maker.

The band soon became famous for glossy music videos and hits such as Rio and The Reflex. Taylor left in 1986 to chase a harder rock sound with The Power Station.

He later worked with Rod Stewart, returned for the band's reunion in 2001, and left again in 2006.

Taylor Memoir Reveals Life Behind the Fame

In his 2008 book, Wild Boy: My Life in Duran Duran, Taylor spoke openly about the heavy partying that accompanied the band's success. He said cocaine had hooked him from the very first try, and he later said he wished he had never touched it.

Press coverage of the book reported that he had since stopped using cocaine, though he still enjoyed a drink.

One-Fifth of Duran Duran's Classic Line-up

Taylor was one of the five members who made up Duran Duran's best-known line-up, alongside Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor. Despite sharing the same surname, neither John Taylor nor Roger Taylor is related to him.

The group has reportedly sold more than 100 million records worldwide, and its bold fashion and lavish videos helped define 1980s pop culture. Their influence extended far beyond the UK music scene.

Fans Reflect on Taylor's Legacy

Many fans have searched for information about Taylor's net worth following news of his death. However, published estimates vary significantly and no widely recognised source has confirmed a definitive figure.

Duran Duran paid tribute to their former bandmate, saying: 'Andy was there at the very beginning of our story.'

Fans have continued to post messages online about favourite songs and concerts, while the wider music world marks the loss of a 1980s icon. His music, and the honest story he told about it, will continue to resonate with audiences for many years to come.