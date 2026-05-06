A deadly shooting during a business meeting in Carrollton has left two people dead and three others injured, with police confirming the suspect was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene in what authorities described as a targeted attack.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 10:00 a.m. on 5 May at K Towne Plaza, a busy commercial hub in the city's Koreatown district. Upon arrival, police found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds, marking the beginning of what officials later described as a 'complicated scene'.

Business Meeting Turns Violent

Investigators say the shooting took place during a pre-arranged business meeting involving several individuals who were known to one another. Authorities confirmed that two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were transported to nearby hospitals, where they remain in stable condition.

Carrollton Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said the victims had been meeting with the suspect for business purposes, stressing that 'this is not a random act of gunfire'.

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'Upon arrival, officers located victims of apparent gunshot wounds. There are two confirmed deceased individuals and three in stable condition', he said.

Arredondo identified the suspect as 'Sung Han Ho, an Asian male, 69', adding that officers 'successfully took him into custody after a short foot chase at the secondary location in Carrollton'.

He added that 'the investigation remains active and ongoing', with the Carrollton Police Department expected to provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Police later confirmed a second crime scene at a nearby residential property, where one additional victim was found dead. Investigators believe it is connected to the same suspect, and the link between the two locations remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Suspect Arrested After Foot Chase

Police identified the suspect as Seung Han Ho, 69, who allegedly fled after opening fire. Officers located him a few miles away, where he was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit near a grocery store.

The arrest brought a swift end to an active manhunt, with authorities confirming there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Financial Dispute at Centre of Motive

Early findings suggest the violence stemmed from a business-related conflict. Police said the suspect and victims had an existing professional relationship, and the shooting was not random.

Officials are continuing to examine the nature of the dispute, though preliminary information indicates financial disagreements may have played a central role.

Multi-Agency Investigation Under Way

The investigation has drawn support from multiple agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as officers work to piece together the sequence of events across multiple locations.

As reported by NBC DFW, authorities tracked the suspect's movements before apprehending him, highlighting the coordinated effort behind the arrest.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims, and formal charges against the suspect are still pending.

Community in Shock

The incident has shaken Carrollton's K-town community, a growing cultural and commercial district known for its concentration of Korean-owned businesses.

Despite the targeted nature of the attack, officials have sought to reassure residents, reiterating that the shooting was an isolated incident tied to a specific dispute rather than a broader threat.

Investigations remain ongoing as authorities continue to gather evidence and clarify the circumstances leading up to the deadly confrontation.