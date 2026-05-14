Police in Clarksville, Tennessee, apprehended Dalton Eatherly following a report that he shot a man near the Montgomery County Courthouse. The provocative content creator, often recognised by his 'Chud the Builder' alias, was subsequently moved to a medical facility for care while in official side custody. This follows the violent encounter on courthouse grounds that led to both his arrest and his admission to the hospital.

Based in the Nashville region, Eatherly has gained notoriety for broadcasting his public interactions. He built an online reputation by recording himself directing racial insults at Black individuals and attempting to provoke them into physical altercations.

The Escalation of Violence Outside the Courthouse

The gunfire broke out on 13 May near the Montgomery County Courthouse. While both the local police and the sheriff's department arrived to handle the situation, officials later assured the community that the site was safe and no further threats remained once they had the perimeter under control.

Following the sounds of gunfire at roughly 1:15 p.m., the courthouse was placed under immediate lockdown, as reported by Clarksville Now. Local accounts mentioned that police led one individual away, while onlookers noted that two people seemed to have sustained injuries during the commotion.

New information from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office clarifies the outcome of the dispute, noting that each man involved was struck by gunfire. The department confirmed that both individuals participating in the altercation sustained gunshot injuries.

Medical Treatment and Official Charges Filed

Following reports of gunfire at approximately 1:20 p.m., local police and deputies arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse. Upon reaching the scene, officers took two men into custody who had been engaged in a hand-to-hand struggle that eventually led to shots being fired.

Medical teams transported each individual for emergency care, with Eatherly taken to Vanderbilt of Clarksville Hospital. The man who was shot was flown via LifeFlight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, and both men are reported to be in a stable state at this time.

🚨BREAKING: ChudTheBuilder Opens Fire On Attacker After Being Assaulted! 😮



ChudTheBuilder Tells Police What Happened That Escalated The Situation 🚔 pic.twitter.com/hDiHnp0SmN — Bestfriend (@BestfriendKick) May 13, 2026

The Criminal Investigation Division continues to look into the matter, with the sheriff's office noting that the inquiry is still ongoing. Reports from TMZ indicate that the Tennessee District Attorney's Office has identified Eatherly as the primary suspect and confirmed he is being held by the police.

Footage and Transcripts Reveal the Confrontation

District Attorney General Robert Nash identified Eatherly as the individual who pulled the trigger. During the struggle, the streamer seemingly wounded his own arm as well, leading to his arrest and subsequent departure from the site in an ambulance. Meanwhile, arrangements were made for the victim to be airlifted via LifeFlight for urgent treatment.

Video of the incident shared by X user Dear Patriot shows the encounter outside the court building turning violent, with the other man seen initiating the physical contact. This footage suggests the streamer was reacting to an initial blow, while separate pictures of Eatherly being moved into an ambulance on a gurney have gained traction online.

🚨#BREAKING: Footage of @ChudTheBuilder defending himself after a confrontation outside the courthouse escalated.



The other individual struck first, prompting a response in self-defense.



Words alone do not justify violence. This incident underscores the importance of the… pic.twitter.com/Ec3rlTOBH7 — Dear Patriot (@Dear_Patriot) May 14, 2026

Additionally, a transcript from a 16-minute broadcast following the event captures Eatherly interacting with police and emergency crews as they provided medical aid for a wound to his arm.

Claims of Self-Defense Amidst Chaotic Scenes

During the recorded exchange, Eatherly explained that he approached a crowd because they appeared to be 'laughing' and 'pointing' at him. He stated that after being told 'walk away from me' by one individual, he began to move off, only for the same man to confront him once more.

Eatherly further alleged the man warned him, 'You start saying all that chimp out s*** to me, I'm a hit you,' just before the physical assault reportedly began. The streamer maintained that he opened fire to protect himself, claiming the individual kept on striking him even after the gun was discharged.

Play stupid games win stupid prizes Chud the builder has now shot himself 💀 https://t.co/QqoCFX4VkF pic.twitter.com/LNyK5LG8yL — Bald Knower ( i cracked ) 🧑🏼‍🦲 (@BaldKnower) May 13, 2026

'He hit me, started wailing on me, even after I had to defend myself by shooting him,' Eatherly said in the transcript. 'He's still wailing on me.'

Inquiry Into the Streamer's Previous Legal Troubles

Emergency workers on-site were recorded reviewing Eatherly's condition, first noting a minor graze on his left arm alongside some head scrapes. However, a medic later clarified that the limb injury seemed to be an 'actual penetrating injury' that went 'in and out.'

During the assessment, Eatherly himself questioned the nature of his wound, asking, 'Did I shoot myself, or did it graze it?' before being informed that the bullet had passed through his arm.

The records show medical personnel describing the other individual as having sustained 'a shot to the stomach', while Eatherly was heard remarking, 'Man, I just pray that dude's gonna be all right.' He continued to insist on his version of events, stating, 'I tried to walk away from him.'

This violence occurred only days after Eatherly was detained in Nashville during an unrelated dispute at a restaurant. According to local news, he faced counts of theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest following allegations that he declined to settle a bill totalling nearly $400 (£295.87).

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office announced that its own team will spearhead the inquiry into the gunfire. In their preliminary briefing, officials noted that no further specifics could be shared as the investigation was still in its earliest stages.