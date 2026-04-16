Former child actor who rose to fame in the dystopian blockbuster 'The Hunger Games', Ethan Jamieson, was arrested in North Carolina on Wednesday, 8 April, on multiple felony charges.

The 27-year-old performer, known to fans for his role in the 2012 film alongside Jennifer Lawrence, is currently facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. The arrest follows a violent incident in Raleigh where a firearm was discharged at a moving vehicle.

Details of the Assault

The former child star's charges stem from an investigation into a shooting that occurred on the night of 22 March 2026. According to police reports, officers responded to a call regarding shots fired at approximately 9:52pm local time. Witnesses described a suspect on an e-bike who targeted a vehicle containing three individuals.

'Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who reported that an unknown suspect riding an e-bike had fired a shot at their vehicle while they were driving,' stated a spokesperson for the Raleigh Police Department. Two other people were in the vehicle at the time, People reported.

Investigative teams later identified Jamieson as the individual who allegedly discharged a 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the direction of the car. The three occupants of the vehicle were identified in court documents only by their initials: E.F., J.M., and K.W. Jamieson was eventually arrested and charged, but on 9 April, he was denied bail.

Not His First Arrest

Jamieson marks his second arrest in the past year and a half. According to the court document obtained by the outlet, the former child actor was also arrested in Raleigh on 21 March 2025 for resisting a public officer. On 26 March, Jamieson was sentenced for the 2025 offense only three days after the recent alleged assault.

Who is Ethan Jamieson?

For many, Jamieson is a face frozen in time. He made his major motion picture debut as the District 4 male tribute in the first 'The Hunger Games' film. He was a 13-year-old middle school hockey player when he landed the role. From there, he has navigated the global press circuit, appearing in behind-the-scenes features such as 'The World Is Watching: Making the Hunger Games.'

Reflecting on his sudden fame during the 2012 Los Angeles premiere, Jamieson told reporters that the attention was 'pretty awesome' but admitted he was overwhelmed by the scale of the production. 'I knew that the books were popular, but I didn't know that the movie was going to be so big,' he remarked at the time.

But before he got prominence from 'The Hunger Games,' Jamieson appeared in a couple of commercials for Cici's Pizza and Doritos. His credits also include a 2009 appearance in 'One Tree Hill,' a 2013 guest role in the series 'Justified' as Milo Truth, and 'Eastbound and Down.' He has also performed in a play.

Ethan Jamieson Stepped Out of the Spotlight

Despite the franchise's massive success, Jamieson's acting career remained relatively quiet after he departed from the film series. In a previous interview with LancasterOnline, Jamieson expressed a desire for a life away from the cameras. 'I want to be just a normal person,' he stated during his teenage years.

The 27-year-old former star remains in custody as he awaits a disposition hearing scheduled for 30 April.