A man accused of attacking Sam Altman's San Francisco home has reportedly been driven by strong anti-AI beliefs and carried a list of technology executives as potential targets, according to court documents filed following the incident.

Authorities say the suspect, Daniel Moreno-Gama, threw a Molotov cocktail at the property in the early hours before being arrested the same day. While criticism of the AI industry has intensified in recent years, violent incidents tied directly to anti-AI sentiment remain rare, making the allegations in this case particularly stark.

Suspect Carried an AI Executive 'Hit List'

According to the NY Post, investigators allege that Moreno-Gama travelled from Texas to California armed with weapons, including a knife, a gun, ammunition, and written material outlining his opposition to artificial intelligence.

Court filings revealed that officers recovered a document that detailed 'views opposed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the executives of various AI companies'.

JUST IN: FBI agents raided the home of a suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s home



Daniel Moreno-Gama, 21, was reportedly motivated by strong anti-AI views



Authorities say he was carrying a manifesto that included a list of AI executives and… pic.twitter.com/jpq7QYkGAr — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) April 13, 2026

The incident itself happened around 4 a.m. in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighbourhood, where the suspect is accused of throwing an incendiary device at Altman's home. The device reportedly set an exterior gate on fire before he fled the scene.

Less than an hour later, authorities claim he appeared at OpenAI's headquarters and issued further threats, including a warning that he would burn down the building.

Police arrested Moreno-Gama later that day. He now faces a series of charges at both the federal and state levels, including possession of an unregistered firearm, destruction of property using explosives, attempted murder, and arson.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

The scale of preparation alleged by prosecutors, including the existence of a list naming other AI executives, has raised concerns among law enforcement about the potential for copycat incidents or rampant targeting of figures in the tech sector.

Hours after the initial attack, Altman addressed the situation publicly in a blog post, taking the unusual step of sharing a photo of his family. 'Normally we try to be pretty private,' he wrote, adding that he hoped the image might discourage further violence 'no matter what they think about me.'

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He acknowledged that concerns about artificial intelligence are not unfounded, stating that 'fear and anxiety about AI is justified', but urged restraint in how those concerns are expressed.

New Murder Attempt Against Altman

Altman's appeal in his response was tested almost immediately.

Just two days later, the same property was reportedly targeted again when a vehicle drove past, and a gunshot was fired. Two individuals were arrested at the scene, and police confirmed that multiple firearms were recovered from the vehicle involved.

The back-to-back incidents have intensified security for high-profile figures in the AI industry, particularly those seen as leading its most influential companies. While there is no confirmation that the second event was directly connected to Moreno-Gama, the timing has added to the sense of volatility surrounding the case.

Authorities have not released further details about the contents of the alleged manifesto or the full list of individuals named in the recovered document. It remains unclear whether any of those listed were directly threatened or contacted.

At this stage, much of the case rests on allegations outlined in court documents, and key elements, including motive and intent, will ultimately be tested in legal proceedings. Officials have not indicated whether additional suspects are being sought in connection with either incident.