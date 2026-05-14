Dalton Eatherly, a controversial Twitch streamer known as ChudTheBuilder, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a violent shooting outside a Tennessee courthouse on 13 May 2026.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody following a bloody confrontation at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Clarksville that left both the suspect and an unidentified victim wounded.

Authorities confirmed that Eatherly, who has a history of broadcasting racial slurs and 'rage-bait' content, was at the venue for a civil hearing regarding a $3,300 debt when the altercation began.

The Clarksville courthouse shooting incident has sent shockwaves through the streaming community, highlighting growing fears regarding online radicalisation and real-world violence.

Courthouse Confrontation Turns Into Gunfire in Clarksville

Witnesses described a chaotic scene where Eatherly allegedly engaged in a physical fight before opening fire. Both men are currently in stable condition at nearby hospitals, including Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.

This social media streamer's violent incident is now being treated as a high-stakes criminal investigation involving multiple felony counts, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee District Attorney General's Office.

Officials confirmed both were in stable condition following the incident.

At this stage, investigators say it remains unclear exactly how the confrontation escalated, a detail that continues to fuel speculation around the Tennessee courthouse shooting incident.

Chud The Builder Hit With Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Shooting https://t.co/dZnoK6nKA0 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 14, 2026

Livestreamed Shooting Confession Raises Eyebrows

One of the most striking elements in the case is what allegedly happened immediately after the shooting. According to authorities' reports, Eatherly livestreamed himself speaking to first responders at the scene.

During that livestream, he reportedly said, 'I had to defend myself by shooting him.'

He also described the moments leading up to the confrontation, claiming he was walking past a group of individuals who were 'laughing' and 'pointing' at him. Eatherly said one man told him to walk away before later returning and saying, 'I have PTSD.'

In his account, he alleged the situation escalated physically, stating, 'He said, 'you start saying all that chimp out s**t to me, and I'mma hit you,' and he hit me, he started whaling on me.'

Authorities have noted that Eatherly has previously posted videos online in which he uses racial slurs directed at Black individuals, a history that has become central to discussions around Twitch streamer controversy, racism, and his online presence.

Charges and Arrest Following Viral Incident

Eatherly has been charged with attempted murder, employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to the sheriff's office.

He was booked into the Montgomery County jail and is being held pending arraignment. Officials have not yet confirmed whether he has obtained legal representation.

The case has quickly become one of the most discussed livestreamer attempted murder charges incidents in recent months, largely because of the public-facing nature of his content and the speed at which footage and commentary spread online.

A Pattern of Escalation Before the Shooting

In the days leading up to the courthouse incident, Eatherly had already been arrested in a separate case in Nashville. According to an affidavit, he was removed from a restaurant after being asked not to livestream or disrupt staff.

The document alleges he became 'disruptive and started making racial statements, yelling, screaming,' and refused to pay a bill totaling $371.55 after being asked to leave. He was later arrested on charges including theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

He was released on a $5,000 bond before the courthouse shooting occurred, adding another layer of scrutiny to how the situation escalated so quickly afterwards.

Online Reactions and Broader Debate

The case has also sparked wider debate within political and online commentary spaces. Right-wing commentator Nick Fuentes, known for his controversial views, reportedly criticised Eatherly's behaviour, saying he disapproved of 'that approach of antagonising people in public ... I think it's wrong, it's unethical.'

This unexpected criticism has added another dimension to the story, particularly among audiences following social media discussions about violent incidents involving streamers and influencer accountability.

This unusual consensus highlights the severity of the online radicalisation concerns currently being discussed by digital safety experts.

Why This Case Is Resonating Globally

Beyond the courtroom, the story has become a flashpoint in conversations about livestream culture, real-time broadcasting, and the consequences of online provocation spilling into physical spaces.

As the legal proceedings begin, Eatherly remains in the Montgomery County jail. His arraignment is expected later this week, during which a judge will determine whether a new bond will be set.

The case continues to resonate as a grim example of how digital performance can transition into a lethal reality. Authorities have urged any witnesses with additional video footage of the confrontation to come forward as they finalise the evidence for the upcoming trial.