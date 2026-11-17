Kate Nash says she still needs OnlyFans income to support touring, despite earning money from her music catalogue. The British singer expects her recent North American tour to leave her about $16,000 (£12,000) out of pocket, renewing her criticism of touring economics.

In an interview with The Guardian published on 16 November 2026, the 39-year-old said: 'I'm in a position of privilege because I am making money from my catalogue. But I still need to sell my bum on OnlyFans to go on tour.'

Nash launched her 'Butts for Tour Buses' campaign in November 2024. It used her OnlyFans account to help fund touring and highlight the costs of paying musicians and crew. She also protested outside the London offices of Spotify and Live Nation.

In a video on her OnlyFans account, Nash said the North American tour would leave her about $16,000 out of pocket. 'I'm going to be putting my ass on the internet a lot to try and cover the cost of that,' she said. The Press Association reported her comments on 11 November.

Why Kate Nash Turned to OnlyFans

Nash linked the problem to touring her 2024 album, 9 Sad Symphonies. 'I was just losing thousands and thousands of pounds because I was choosing to have a human band instead of backing tracks, a sound person, a lighting person, and a few members of crew,' she said.

Nash has previously said she lost about £26,000 on a European tour and £13,000 on UK dates. She believes her streams and ticket sales should allow her to pay her band and crew.

Nash shares photographs and behind-the-scenes videos through OnlyFans. Her forthcoming album, Cailín, is due on 22 January 2027 through Kill Rock Stars.

Kate Nash's Criticism of the Music Industry

Nash told The Guardian that friends were selling instruments and furniture to afford touring, while others were choosing not to tour. She warned that fewer smaller gigs could narrow the range of live music available.

'Where will we be in 20 years when we only have stadium acts? I'm not dissing those who do it, but I don't want everything to be mainstream. I also want to see mid-level and small gigs. Without that, there's no culture and no fanbase. It's a broken system and I don't think it's fair,' she said.

She has challenged the suggestion that her campaign is simply an example of sex selling. 'People say to me: "Sex sells". Music f***ing sells! It contributes millions to the economy. It's just not being distributed fairly,' she said.

The Guardian later added a statement from Spotify. A spokesperson said Nash's releases had been featured on the platform 13 times over the previous two years, including on New Music Friday in October.

Lily Allen made a similar comparison in an October 2024 X post, saying her OnlyFans foot photographs earned more than her Spotify royalties.

Nash believes legislation, rather than voluntary industry change, will be needed. She told The Guardian that the music industry "will not change itself", but that the law would force it to.

Her North American tour ran from 3 to 16 November, ending in San Diego. Its itinerary included Chicago, Santa Ana, Los Angeles and San Francisco.