England ended Spain's 43-match competitive unbeaten run with a 3-2 Nations League victory in Madrid on Sunday, 15 November. James Trafford's stoppage-time double save helped ten-man England protect their lead after Elliot Anderson's red card. The result secured top spot in Group A3 and a seeded quarter-final place.

The records vary slightly. Spain's football federation, the RFEF, described it as 43 consecutive competitive matches without defeat. FIFA separately recorded a 42-match unbeaten sequence across all matches since March 2024.

FIFA records Spain's previous defeat as a 1-0 friendly loss to Colombia on 22 March 2024. Spain won Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup during their unbeaten sequence, then paraded the trophy before kick-off in Madrid.

England pressed high and restricted Spain's build-up play. Jude Bellingham tested goalkeeper Unai Simón early, and the visitors created chances before half-time. Their pressure produced a breakthrough just before the interval.

Referee Clément Turpin awarded a penalty after Pau Cubarsí fouled Harry Kane. Kane converted in the 45th minute. Ezri Konsa headed in Declan Rice's corner in the 53rd minute to double England's lead.

Four minutes later, Ben White made it 3-0 with a low finish from Morgan Rogers' pass. Spain had not registered a shot on target by that point, according to Sky Sports' match report.

Anderson's Red Card Changes the Contest

The match changed in the 63rd minute after Jarell Quansah lost possession under pressure from Lamine Yamal. Anderson fouled the Spain forward as he advanced towards goal and was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the resulting penalty two minutes later.

Spain reduced the deficit in the 75th minute. Yamal delivered the ball across goal, allowing substitute Nico Williams to score.

UEFA's full-time report recorded 58 per cent possession for Spain and 42 per cent for England. Spain attempted 22 shots to England's nine.

Trafford, selected ahead of Jordan Pickford, became central to England's survival. He denied Yamal and Marc Cucurella during the late pressure. White also produced a crucial last-man challenge to stop Williams.

In stoppage time, Trafford made the decisive double save. He first blocked Fermín López before recovering to keep out the follow-up effort. The intervention preserved England's lead.

Tuchel and Kane Praise England's Resilience

England head coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side's performance before Anderson's dismissal. 'We are fully aware of the performance we put out there for 60-65 minutes. To be 3-0 up and deservedly 3-0 up,' he said. He added that playing Spain with ten men made the final half-hour feel like 'three hours'.

Kane said Spain's pre-match trophy parade had increased England's motivation. 'If anything, that made us more hungry,' he said. He praised Trafford's 'amazing saves' and the 'mental aspect' of holding on with ten players.

Rice told ITV: 'We knew we could beat them. We knew we were going to beat them today.' He added that Anderson's dismissal changed the match and might have cost England further goals.

England will be seeded for the Nations League quarter-final draw, scheduled for Friday, 20 November, at 12pm CET in Nyon. The two-legged quarter-finals are scheduled for 25-30 March 2027.

England held on despite losing a player, while Spain finished second in Group A3 and also qualified for the quarter-finals.