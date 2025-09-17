Super Junior's Choi Siwon is facing one of the most serious controversies of his career after posting a tribute to American conservative activist Charlie Kirk. What appeared to be a simple memorial message has ignited calls from fans demanding his removal from the group, exposing the growing reach of cancel culture in Korea's entertainment industry.

A Post That Sparked Global Reaction

On 11 September, Choi uploaded an Instagram story reading 'REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK', accompanied by a family photo and the biblical message 'Well done, good and faithful servant'. The post was quickly shared across platforms, sparking immediate debate.

Charlie Kirk was not only a Christian speaker but also a prominent ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. As founder of the conservative organisation Turning Point USA, he had become a polarising figure in American politics. His outspoken opposition to gun control, along with controversial comments on race and LGBTQ+ rights, made him a lightning rod for criticism long before his death.

Many fans were quick to interpret Choi's tribute as a political statement rather than a purely personal condolence. Hashtags such as '#SIWON_OUT' soon trended globally, with some international fan accounts openly campaigning for his expulsion from Super Junior.

[250912] 🐴💬



First of all, to our beloved fans!

I would like to explain regarding the many stories about remembering Charlie Kirk.

He was a Christian, the head of a family, and a husband. — 🐴 (@siwonbbls) September 12, 2025

Choi Siwon's Clarification

In an attempt to ease tensions, Choi addressed the issue on the fan communication platform Bubble on 12 August. In his message, he explained: 'He was a Christian, the head of a family, and lost his life to a shooting while lecturing in front of many college students. Regardless of political leanings, this is a heartbreaking tragedy. That is why I paid my respects.'

He added that the original Instagram post was deleted after his intentions were 'misinterpreted', emphasising that he never sought to endorse political views. His clarification, however, failed to silence critics. Some insisted the post was insensitive given Kirk's political history, while others argued that mourning a death should not automatically be linked to ideology.

This divide reflects a broader challenge faced by global K-pop stars, who often operate under intense scrutiny from international fanbases that carry differing political and cultural perspectives.

The woke mind virus is everywhere and is targeting Korea now too.



For merely mourning the death of Charlie Kirk, Siwon Choi of Super Junior is facing a massive wave of cancellation and death threats.



We must defeat the woke—evil parasites who only destroy what is good. pic.twitter.com/ltMXRKEo5D — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) September 16, 2025

“I couldn’t care less.” He does not care that he glorified a MAGA Zionist who hated queer, Muslim and Palestinian people. He couldn’t care less about how much he hurts SJ’s reputation. A selfish response from someone claiming to be a humble child of God. #SIWON_OUT pic.twitter.com/ypTeaLLSo6 — #SIWON_OUT (@siwonout) September 13, 2025

Fans, Cancel Culture, and the Politics of K-pop

The controversy has led to visible fractures within Super Junior's fan community. Some have called for his immediate departure, saying his actions conflict with the group's reputation. Others, however, see the backlash as a disproportionate response to what was, in their view, a personal act of faith.

The debate has also revived past comments from Choi himself. Just two months earlier, on the variety show Knowing Bros, he stated firmly: 'I have no interest in politics at all.' Members jokingly suggested he run for office, but Choi stressed, 'I truly have no political ambitions. I am proud of our activities as artists.'

These remarks are now being revisited, with critics accusing him of contradicting himself, while supporters argue his tribute was consistent with his personal values rather than political endorsement.

Industry observers note that the incident highlights how cancel culture is increasingly shaping the careers of K-pop idols. What may have once been viewed as a private expression now carries the potential to spark international disputes and damage long-standing reputations.

While some fans appear determined to push for his removal, others believe the controversy will eventually fade once the immediate outrage subsides.