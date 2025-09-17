Cancel Culture Erupts in Korea: Super Junior's Choi Siwon Slammed With Calls to Leave Group After Charlie Kirk Tribute
The K-pop star's memorial post for U.S. conservative activist Charlie Kirk has triggered intense debate and fan backlash.
Super Junior's Choi Siwon is facing one of the most serious controversies of his career after posting a tribute to American conservative activist Charlie Kirk. What appeared to be a simple memorial message has ignited calls from fans demanding his removal from the group, exposing the growing reach of cancel culture in Korea's entertainment industry.
A Post That Sparked Global Reaction
On 11 September, Choi uploaded an Instagram story reading 'REST IN PEACE CHARLIE KIRK', accompanied by a family photo and the biblical message 'Well done, good and faithful servant'. The post was quickly shared across platforms, sparking immediate debate.
Charlie Kirk was not only a Christian speaker but also a prominent ally of U.S. President Donald Trump. As founder of the conservative organisation Turning Point USA, he had become a polarising figure in American politics. His outspoken opposition to gun control, along with controversial comments on race and LGBTQ+ rights, made him a lightning rod for criticism long before his death.
Many fans were quick to interpret Choi's tribute as a political statement rather than a purely personal condolence. Hashtags such as '#SIWON_OUT' soon trended globally, with some international fan accounts openly campaigning for his expulsion from Super Junior.
Choi Siwon's Clarification
In an attempt to ease tensions, Choi addressed the issue on the fan communication platform Bubble on 12 August. In his message, he explained: 'He was a Christian, the head of a family, and lost his life to a shooting while lecturing in front of many college students. Regardless of political leanings, this is a heartbreaking tragedy. That is why I paid my respects.'
He added that the original Instagram post was deleted after his intentions were 'misinterpreted', emphasising that he never sought to endorse political views. His clarification, however, failed to silence critics. Some insisted the post was insensitive given Kirk's political history, while others argued that mourning a death should not automatically be linked to ideology.
This divide reflects a broader challenge faced by global K-pop stars, who often operate under intense scrutiny from international fanbases that carry differing political and cultural perspectives.
Fans, Cancel Culture, and the Politics of K-pop
The controversy has led to visible fractures within Super Junior's fan community. Some have called for his immediate departure, saying his actions conflict with the group's reputation. Others, however, see the backlash as a disproportionate response to what was, in their view, a personal act of faith.
The debate has also revived past comments from Choi himself. Just two months earlier, on the variety show Knowing Bros, he stated firmly: 'I have no interest in politics at all.' Members jokingly suggested he run for office, but Choi stressed, 'I truly have no political ambitions. I am proud of our activities as artists.'
These remarks are now being revisited, with critics accusing him of contradicting himself, while supporters argue his tribute was consistent with his personal values rather than political endorsement.
Industry observers note that the incident highlights how cancel culture is increasingly shaping the careers of K-pop idols. What may have once been viewed as a private expression now carries the potential to spark international disputes and damage long-standing reputations.
While some fans appear determined to push for his removal, others believe the controversy will eventually fade once the immediate outrage subsides.
