Candace Owens goes after Kash Patel again after new reports claim he uses his 'legal network' to help his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins. Owens made her thoughts known by commenting on another X post about the issue.

Candace Owen Says Kash Patel Is 'A Teenager In Love'

Max Blumenthal, editor of The Grayzone News, claimed on X that Kash Patel is 'activating his legal network to punish American First podcasters who offended his girlfriend.' Blumenthal's tweet came after reports that Wilkins filed a £3.8 million ($5 million) lawsuit against conservative podcaster Elijah Schaffer.

'As Kash's credibility goes down in flames over Epstein and Charlie Kirk, he's activating his legal network to punish American First podcasters who offended his girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins,' Blumenthal's tweet read. He also added that Wilkins' filing was 'one of the more absurd documents I've seen.'

Candace Owens reacted to the post and called out the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to 'step down' from his role. She pointed out that the alleged use of 'legal network' was 'excruciatingly embarrassing.'

'He's a teenager in love representing the Federal government,' Owens concluded.

He’s a teenager in love representing the Federal government. https://t.co/n3OdnycjgF — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 10, 2025

Kash Patel's Girlfriend's £3.8 Million Lawsuit & The Controversial Tweet

Alexis Wilkins sued Schaffer in a multi-million dollar lawsuit, using Patel's personal lawyer, Kyle Seraphin. Wilkins was offended after the podcaster shared a photo of her in a red dress with Kash Patel in response to a report about Israel's Mossad reportedly using female operatives to seduce officials.

Even if Schaffer's post did not include any words, it reportedly insinuates that she's a Mossad honeypot. So, now Wilkins is seeking £3.8 million ($5 million) in damages.

Schaffer called the lawsuit 'disgusting' on X, and claimed that 'The entire lawsuit is about shutting down my media company for criticising Israel's influence on our gov.'

'I have never said a single word suggesting Kash or his gf are compromised agents of Israel,' Schaffer added.

Allegedly using Kash's legal resources. FOOLISH for an FBI director — E (@ElijahSchaffer) November 11, 2025

Candace Owens Slams FBI Director For 'Lack Of Transparency'

It's not the first time for Candace Owens to go after Kash Patel publicly. In another episode of her podcast, she spoke about Charlie Kirk's assassination and questioned the FBI for a lack of transparency.

The FBI has joined state and local law enforcement to investigate the shooting incident at Utah Valley University that led to Kirk's death. The agency is also looking closely at the possibility of accomplices and how the weapon was transported and used.

Owens, however, isn't satisfied with the progress or the information shared with the public about Kirk's murder. She claimed that Patel, the FBI director, 'isn't transparent whatsoever' in the investigation.

Candace Owens Claims TPUSA Is 'Engaged In A Coverup' In Charlie Kirk's Death

Candace Owens, a former member of Turning Point USA, which Charlie Kirk co-founded, also questioned the nonprofit organisation's role in Kirk's death. The political commentator was convinced that TPUSA is 'engaged in a coverup.'

According to Owens, TPUSA hasn't been consistent in its statements about Kirk's death. She accused the organisation of lying, and for her, 'There is no reason to lie unless you're covering something up.'

She, however, clarified that she wasn't saying TPUSA Chief of Staff Mikey McCoy murdered Kirk. Instead, she was directing her ire to TPUSA and its possible role in Kirk's assassination.

Owens made the statement after several outlets spun her words, saying she was blaming McCoy for Kirk's death. Owen previously said that she noticed McCoy made a call immediately after the shooting.

She said it was 'quite strange'. Owens reportedly asked McCoy who he was talking to on the phone at the time, but the latter did not respond.