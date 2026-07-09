Kurt Kromm, a 60-year-old electrician with 11 years of service at Ford, was dismissed from the company's flagship Kentucky Truck Plant after an automated canteen kiosk allegedly flagged a $1.95 cookie as unpaid. Despite later proving the transaction was valid, the veteran employee has refused an offer to return to his post, citing a total breakdown of trust.

The episode unfolded inside the factory where Ford builds high-margin Super Duty trucks, the Expedition and the Lincoln Navigator, in a plant that generated $25 billion in revenue in 2023.

Kromm says he was escorted out of the building, separated from thousands of dollars' worth of personal tools and effectively branded a 'thief'.

The $1.95 Snack That Cost A Career

The incident occurred during a gruelling overnight shift at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, a facility responsible for building high-margin vehicles. For Kromm, a diabetic electrician who regularly worked 60-hour weeks to maintain the plant's massive output, a quick break for a snack should have been routine.

Kromm attempted to purchase a chocolate chip cookie from a self-checkout kiosk operated by catering firm Aramark. When the first machine rejected his card, he moved to a second unit in the same room. He successfully processed the payment and returned to his tools, believing the matter was closed.

A week later, he was summoned to a supervisor's office. Flanked by union representation, he was told he was being terminated for theft. The company alleged that surveillance footage showed him taking the snack without payment. For a man who earned more than £150,000 annually and had spent thousands in the canteen, the accusation was a humiliating blow to his professional reputation.

How A $1.95 Cookie Turned Into A Firing

In his retelling, that brief canteen visit at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant became the sole basis for ending an 11-year career.

Kromm says the company presented surveillance from the first kiosk, which showed the machine flashing red rather than the green confirmation light. As he describes it, managers concluded that the red light proved non-payment, without checking whether the transaction had gone through at the second kiosk in the same room.

Kromm, a highly paid, long-serving electrician, is blunt about how little sense that made to him.

'I earned over $200,000 last year. Why would I steal? I spent $1,200 last year in the canteen mainly on Diet Cokes,' said Kromm.

He says he routinely worked more than 60 hours a week, helping keep production lines running on vehicles that sell for tens of thousands of dollars each.

He recalls being escorted out by security and initially blocked from taking his own tools, which he valued at several thousand dollars, and later having to return to Louisville to collect them. He had been renting a flat in the city and commuting back to his hometown of Kenosha, Wisconsin, to see family around his shifts.

'Zero Tolerance' Meets Kiosk Glitches

The incident has raised awkward questions about how Ford applies its so-called zero-tolerance approach to alleged theft, and about the reliability of the factory's self-service kiosks.

Kromm says the payment machines, operated by catering company Aramark, are known on the shop floor for freezing or misreporting transactions.

Other Ford workers at the Kentucky plant have backed that up. Victoria Thomas, an electrician with 34 years at the company, said the kiosks can behave unpredictably.

'You'll turn around and want your receipt and you can't get one,' she said. 'It acts like it's declining or won't process and then it sometimes does. I'd know it went through because my bank Navy Federal would show on the phone when I made a purchase. But the payment kiosk would say it's not processed and asking me to scan my card again.'

Thomas said some colleagues have faced the same accusation over minor items, including drinks worth about $2, and that they did not have the detailed documentation that later helped Kromm challenge the decision.

'I don't want an issue so I avoid that room. I have friends who were terminated for buying a $2 drink. Kurt was the only one who had documentation and he fought it,' she said.

Eventually, Aramark confirmed that Kromm had paid for the cookie. According to his account, the company verified the purchase on 12 June, after he submitted screenshots of his bank transactions showing a $1.95 charge. Before that confirmation, he says Ford asked him to provide notarised copies of his statements.

Fired Over A $2 Drink? How Ford And The Union Responded

The internal process that led to his firing has also put Ford's relationship with its unionised workforce under the microscope. Kromm says his union representative urged him to apologise, on the grounds that contrition could help him return more quickly, even as he insisted he had paid.

He contrasted that response with his previous experience at another carmaker, saying a past union leader there would have laughed such a case out of the room.

'These people appease the company,' he said of his Ford union officials.

He recalled being told that several other employees had already been terminated for similar alleged thefts and that the company had 'zero tolerance' for such incidents.

His own reaction was furious disbelief. 'I looked at my rep and said, "Really? Are you s******* me?" I said, "If you wanted to get rid of me, you could've just asked. I'd quit. Why are you doing this over a cookie?"'

Ford, for its part, has offered only a carefully worded acknowledgement that things went wrong. Spokesperson Jessica Enoch said, 'There are times when we look into things and realise it could have been handled differently. We value our employees and want to be as fair as possible.'

Commenters online have not been nearly so restrained. One viewer of The Electric Viking's coverage wrote that 'this kind of managerial behaviour undermines morale and staff feeling valued.'

Another called the episode a '$1,000,000 PR disaster for a $2 cookie.' A third suggested he 'should sue them'.

Cookie Cleared, But 'I'm Not Coming Back'

After more than a month of exchanges and Aramark's confirmation that the cookie had been paid for, Ford reversed course. The company sent Kromm cheques covering five weeks of lost wages and formally offered him his job back, according to his account.

By then, he says, he had accepted another job closer to home in Kenosha that pays more and does not require constant travel. He had also decided he could not return to a workplace where he felt branded first a thief, then a liar, over a transaction that his bank records showed in black and white.

'I'm thinking, this is the way my career at Ford Motor is going to end?,' he recalled. 'There's no way I'm coming back. First you tell me I'm a thief and then you tell me I'm a liar for saying I didn't steal. They were so confident I'd stolen. And then I look in my checking account statement and the $1.95 is frickin' there.'

His wife, Karen, said the episode shattered the couple's sense of security around the job. 'Kurt was really proud to work at Ford,' she said. 'It's sad he wasn't supported by his union. He provides a screenshot of the payment and they don't believe him? He got his job back because he fought and provided documentation. But to leave Louisville like this? We have relationships there. This has been really hard.'

Kromm has mixed feelings. 'Looking back, I just think that I would have been happy to pay for that cookie again, just pay for it twice,' he said. 'I liked the people I worked with. I think we made a great product. If I could somehow go back two months and just avoid this, I would. I was very happy doing what I was doing. I liked working at Ford.'

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The row began during an overnight 12-hour shift when Kromm says his blood sugar dropped and he headed to a canteen kiosk to buy a Grandma's chocolate chip cookie.

According to his account, the first self-checkout machine rejected his card, so he walked to a second kiosk in the same break room and successfully paid there instead. He says he thought that was the end of it and went back to work.

About a week later, he was summoned to a supervisor's office, where a union bargainer was already seated, and told he was being terminated because video footage allegedly showed him taking a cookie without paying.

Kromm says he now has a better-paid role and no longer spends hours on the road. At the same time, he misses his colleagues and the work he enjoyed for more than a decade and still struggles with how abruptly it all ended. For him, the lesson is stark: after 11 years of dedication, he is choosing a new path, leaving behind the machines that once cost him his career.