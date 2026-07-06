A tribunal has paused key parts of the FCA's compensation scheme, leaving millions of motorists facing a longer wait while legal challenges continue.

Millions of UK motorists hoping for compensation over mis-sold car finance could face a significantly longer wait after a tribunal ordered the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to suspend key parts of its proposed redress scheme.

The delay affects a compensation programme expected to cover more than 12 million car finance agreements taken out between 2007 and 2024. While the legal dispute continues, consumer experts say drivers who believe they may be eligible should keep their paperwork, follow official FCA updates and avoid assuming compensation will arrive this year.

The Upper Tribunal ordered the regulator to pause elements of the £9.1 billion scheme until hearings scheduled for December 2026 or February 2027, after several lenders and a consumer group challenged how compensation would be calculated.

Why the Car Finance Compensation Scheme Has Been Delayed

The FCA announced that the tribunal had instructed it to suspend parts of the redress programme while legal challenges brought by Volkswagen Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, Crédit Agricole Auto Finance, and consumer group Consumer Voice are considered.

Banks argue the scheme is too punitive and that the regulator's compensation methodology is unlawful. Consumer Voice, meanwhile, contends the proposed payouts do not go far enough to compensate affected motorists.

The regulator had hoped compensation payments would begin later this year. However, during the pause, lenders will not be required to notify eligible customers or calculate compensation payments, although they must continue preparing for potential redress and inform consumers who are ultimately found to be ineligible.

The FCA said it remains committed to securing fair compensation as quickly as possible but acknowledged that, if the tribunal overturns the scheme, it may instead require firms to handle complaints through the normal complaints process.

What Drivers Should Do While They Wait

Although the compensation scheme has been delayed, motorists do not need to take immediate action by paying claims management companies or submitting duplicate complaints. Instead, experts recommend keeping copies of finance agreements, loan documents, and correspondence with lenders, as these could prove useful if compensation becomes available.

Drivers should also monitor updates published by the FCA, which will provide further guidance if the tribunal upholds or overturns the proposed scheme. Lawyers have warned that the legal dispute could continue well beyond the upcoming tribunal hearings, meaning substantial compensation payments may not begin for several years if appeals follow.

Who Could Be Eligible for Compensation?

The FCA estimates its proposed redress scheme could cover more than 12 million motor finance agreements arranged between 2007 and 2024. The scandal centres on discretionary commission arrangements, under which some lenders paid dealerships commissions that were not properly disclosed to customers.

Regulators and courts have concluded that these arrangements created conflicts of interest that may have caused some borrowers to pay more than they otherwise would have. Earlier this year, the FCA estimated the scheme could result in approximately £7.5 billion in compensation payments, alongside around £1.6 billion in administration costs.

What Happens Next?

The Upper Tribunal is expected to hear the legal challenges in either December 2026 or February 2027. If the tribunal supports the FCA's approach, the compensation scheme could resume, although payments are unlikely to begin immediately.

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If parts of the scheme are struck down, the regulator has indicated it may instead instruct lenders to resolve complaints individually under the existing complaints process. The outcome could determine not only when motorists receive compensation but also how claims are handled in one of the UK's largest consumer finance scandals.

Why It Matters

For millions of drivers, the tribunal's decision creates fresh uncertainty at a time when many expected compensation payments to begin within months. While the legal process unfolds, consumers should remain cautious of firms promising quick payouts or guaranteed claims. Keeping records and following official FCA announcements could help motorists respond quickly once the regulator confirms how compensation will proceed.