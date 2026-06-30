Ford has admitted it leaned too heavily on artificial intelligence to police the quality of its vehicles, and spent the past three years hiring 350 veteran engineers to repair the damage.

The payoff landed this week. Ford ranked as the highest mainstream brand in the 2026 JD Power U.S. Initial Quality Study, released on 25 June, its first time atop that table in 16 years. The carmaker scored 152 problems per 100 vehicles, down from 193 a year earlier. That 41-point fall amounts to a reduction of roughly 21 per cent, the largest single-year improvement of any mass-market brand in the study.

Charles Poon, Ford's vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, told reporters the company had misjudged what automation alone could deliver. 'Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that that would produce a high-quality product,' he said.

Why Ford's AI Bet Came Up Short

The trouble was not the technology so much as the data feeding it. Many of Ford's most experienced engineers had left the company before their knowledge could be captured by the systems meant to replace them. Stripped of that institutional memory, the automated tools reinforced flawed assumptions rather than flagging the defects they were built to catch.

'Artificial intelligence is a fantastic tool, but it's only as good as the information you use to train it,' Poon said. He added that Ford had not paid enough attention to the engineers who had carried the company through many product cycles.

What the Veteran Engineers Were Brought In to Do

The new arrivals, a blend of rehired former staff, supplier specialists, fresh recruits, and internal promotions, were handed three jobs. They mentor younger engineers, rebuild the data pipelines underpinning Ford's machine-learning tools, and reprogram the systems that had been underperforming.

Kumar Galhotra, Ford's chief operating officer, said the so-called 'gray beard' engineers sat at the heart of the turnaround. They now run mandatory troubleshooting meetings and screen for faults early in development. 'We brought back technical specialists,' he said, describing staff who 'hunt for failure points before a part ever reaches the plant floor,' in comments to Bloomberg. Ford also built a 40-person software quality-assurance team and deployed more than 100,000 automated tests.

The Cost Savings Driving the Push

For Ford, the business case rests on the warranty and recall bills that have weighed on its accounts for years. Chief executive Jim Farley said falling warranty and recall costs had become 'literally hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars of a tailwind for Ford on cost.'

Those savings matter for a company that remains the most recalled automaker in the United States. Ford issued a record 153 recall campaigns in 2025 and has logged 51 so far in 2026. Executives describe recall figures as a lagging measure tied to older vehicles, and argue the count should ease as cars built under the revised process make up more of the fleet.

The rehiring also marks a partial reversal of the cuts that swept Detroit. Ford has shed about 5,300 salaried roles since its 2020 headcount peak, part of a wider pullback that erased more than 20,000 white-collar jobs across the city's three major carmakers. Folding suppliers into the development process earlier trimmed launch issues by about 30 per cent in the first year, the company said.

Where Ford Lands in the 2026 Rankings

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Across the industry, new-vehicle quality improved to 175 problems per 100 vehicles from 192, the sharpest annual gain since 1997, according to JD Power. Porsche led all brands with 138, while Ford topped the mass-market field ahead of Nissan and Buick. The F-150, Mustang, and Super Duty each won their segments for a second straight year, and seven of Ford's 10 rated models finished among the top three in their categories.

Ford has since folded its electric vehicle, digital, and design teams into a new unit, Product Creation and Industrialization, led by Galhotra. 'Today, Ford is not only the most American automaker but also the gold standard for new vehicle quality,' Farley said.