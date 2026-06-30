Xbox union workers have publicly accused Microsoft of failing to protect employees ahead of another expected round of job cuts, arguing the company continues to rely on mass layoffs despite overseeing one of the gaming industry's fastest-growing union movements.

Ahead of expected mass layoffs at Xbox, the Communications Workers of America union says staff "will not be treated as disposable".https://t.co/q0smiT2dxm pic.twitter.com/BU3W4DeLnu — VGC (@VGC_News) June 30, 2026

The criticism came during a June 29 virtual press conference organised by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), where employees called for stronger protections before further layoffs. The event also highlighted what union leaders see as a growing contradiction: Microsoft agreed to a labour neutrality framework during its acquisition of Activision Blizzard King, helping thousands of game workers unionise, yet employees say repeated workforce reductions have continued.

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Workers Push Back

More than 200 people, including reporters and employees from studios such as Blizzard, Activision and ZeniMax Online, joined the online briefing, where speakers described mounting uncertainty across Microsoft's gaming business.

Frank Arce, vice president of CWA District 9, opened the event with a message aimed at both Microsoft and employees. 'All Xbox workers, whether union or non-union, will not be treated as disposable,' he said.

Rather than focusing solely on the prospect of fresh layoffs, several speakers reflected on how earlier rounds of job cuts had reshaped their careers and reinforced their decision to organise. Morgan Goin, a developer on 'The Elder Scrolls Online,' said the closure of Arkane Austin became a turning point. She had hoped to spend her career there and said employees had been assured they were meeting expectations before the shutdown.

Former Elder Scrolls Online boss describes Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin closing as a turning point at Xbox



“I know where this is going”



▶️ https://t.co/I7kZ6OS8nK pic.twitter.com/NPeXy3FY6H — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) May 3, 2026

Andrew Snell, a quality assurance tester at Activision, recalled losing his job during an earlier contractor reduction before later returning.

Beyond the Layoffs

Union members said they want safeguards that make layoffs a last resort rather than a routine management tool. Among their proposals are advance notice before layoffs, temporary hiring freezes that give existing employees priority for internal vacancies, and stronger severance packages for workers whose positions are eliminated.

Unionized Xbox Workers Demand Layoff Protections Ahead of Expected Cuts to Microsoft's Gaming Business https://t.co/s2zg2MKxo1 — IGN Nordic (@IGNNordic) June 29, 2026

Alison Veneto, an editor at Blizzard and a CWA member, said employees deserve greater certainty about their futures. 'Everyone at Xbox deserves long-term certainty on where they stand should layoffs happen,' she said.

Workers also questioned Microsoft's broader priorities, pointing to continued investment in artificial intelligence alongside Xbox hardware price increases during a period of ongoing workforce reductions.

Mahreen Fatima, a senior environment artist working on 'Diablo IV,' argued those choices reflected corporate priorities rather than financial necessity. 'They're just choosing not to protect us,' she said.

The criticism reflects a wider debate across the technology industry, where companies continue cutting jobs while investing heavily in AI.

Negotiations Under Pressure

The dispute is also playing out at the bargaining table. Goin said Microsoft has reduced scheduled bargaining sessions from 12 hours per month to four, a change union members argue has slowed negotiations as employees seek stronger workplace protections.

The CWA said it intends to return to negotiations once the latest layoffs are announced, making job security a central focus of future bargaining.

The effort carries growing weight. More than 3,500 workers across Microsoft's gaming business are now represented by the union, giving organised labour an unprecedented presence inside Xbox.

Sherveen Uduwana, treasurer of United Video Game Workers, said Microsoft's leadership has repeatedly framed layoffs as organisational 'resets,' but argued employees no longer accept that explanation. 'Devs aren't asking for multi-million dollar salaries, just protections that allow them to focus on making great games,' he said. 'We're asking Xbox to treat layoffs as the failure of leadership they are.'

Microsoft previously said workforce changes are intended to align resources with long-term priorities, including AI and gaming. The company has not publicly responded to the union's latest remarks.

The Next Test

The dispute highlights the challenge Microsoft now faces as one of the first major technology companies to manage a rapidly expanding unionised workforce while continuing large-scale restructuring. Its neutrality agreement with the CWA was widely viewed as a landmark moment for organised labour in the video game industry, clearing the way for thousands of employees to unionise without lengthy legal battles.

Union leaders argue that recognition alone is no longer enough. They say meaningful labour relations must also include stronger safeguards against repeated layoffs and a greater role for employees in decisions affecting their jobs.

Whether Microsoft changes course remains uncertain. But with more than 3,500 union members across its gaming studios, the company's next workforce decisions will test the labour relationship it helped create and whether that partnership can endure.