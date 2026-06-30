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Ford has brought back hundreds of experienced quality control experts it had previously let go as part of a strategy to increase reliance on artificial intelligence. The automated systems proved less effective than hoped at identifying defects in vehicle design and production, prompting the reversal. This followed earlier decisions to sack hundreds of engineers in favour of AI systems that executives hoped would handle quality control more efficiently and at lower cost.

The US carmaker had reduced engineering headcount to prioritise AI tools for quality checks and design analysis. It has since hired, promoted or rehired more than 350 veteran engineers over the past three years to address the shortcomings. These 'gray beards', as they are known internally, are now leading efforts to spot issues early and pass on their knowledge to both new staff and the automated systems.

Limitations Of AI In Complex Quality Checks

Ford deployed approximately 900 AI-powered cameras in its manufacturing plants to detect defects in real time and mitigate supply chain disruptions. Company leaders had expected that AI could process design requirements and maintain high standards with less human involvement than traditional methods.

The technology formed part of efforts to deploy AI across the entire industrial system. The results fell short of expectations. Charles Poon, vice president of vehicle hardware engineering, explained the initial thinking. 'Mistakenly, we thought that by just introducing artificial intelligence and ingesting the design requirements that we had, that would produce a high-quality product,' he said.

He stressed that AI remains a powerful aid but requires high-quality training data drawn from experienced personnel who understand the nuances of vehicle components, supplier patterns and assembly processes. Many knowledgeable engineers had left the business before their expertise could be fully incorporated into the systems.

Rebuilding Expertise With Rehired Specialists

To correct course, Ford has focused on restoring human insight alongside its AI investments. Over the past three years the company has brought back former employees and hired specialists from suppliers to strengthen its quality teams.

The rehired experts now mentor junior staff, run detailed design reviews to catch problems before parts reach the factory floor and help improve the data feeding into automated tools. Some are also directly involved in retraining the AI systems themselves.

This followed a period of quality difficulties, including repeated recalls that affected nearly 20 million vehicles in recent years and pushed up warranty costs significantly.

Strong Improvement In Independent Quality Metrics

The strategy shift has produced clear gains. Ford achieved the top ranking among mainstream brands in the 2026 J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study, a position it had not held since 2010. The brand improved by 41 problems per 100 vehicles, the largest advance recorded by any manufacturer in the study.

Ford attributed part of the progress to software improvements, with its infotainment systems rated 11 points better than the industry average. Key models such as the F-150, Super Duty and Mustang topped their segments. The company noted that reaching best-in-class quality required a significant talent refresh across engineering, supply chain and manufacturing teams.

Ford says it will continue to use AI but with greater emphasis on combining it with the judgement of its most experienced staff to identify issues that machines alone may overlook.