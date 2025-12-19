The death of former Philippine Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) undersecretary Catalina Cabral has triggered widespread public attention after police confirmed she was found dead following an alleged fall from a mountain road in Benguet province.

Benguet police said Cabral's remains were recovered at around 12.30am on Kennon Road, a steep and winding highway in northern Philippines linking Baguio City to the lowlands. Authorities stated she was earlier found 'unconscious and unresponsive' approximately 20 to 30 metres below the road, hours after she was last seen alive.

The circumstances surrounding her death have drawn scrutiny online, particularly given the DPWH is currently under investigation over allegations involving billions of pesos in corruption. Police have not indicated any link between the probe and Cabral's death, and the case remains under investigation.

What Police Have Confirmed So Far

According to Benguet police, Cabral was reported missing after failing to return following a drive along Kennon Road. Investigators later located her body below the highway, an area known for sharp drops and limited visibility.

Authorities have described the incident as an alleged fall and said no official ruling has yet been made on the cause or manner of death. An autopsy and further forensic examinations are expected to determine how Cabral sustained her injuries.

Police have not released additional details about possible witnesses, surveillance footage, or physical evidence at the site.

Timeline Before the Incident

Initial reports indicate Cabral instructed her driver to leave her at a section of Kennon Road several hours before she was found. The reason for the stop has not been disclosed.

The stretch of road where Cabral was discovered is known locally for its rugged terrain and history of accidents. Officials have not clarified how long she may have been at the location before emergency responders were alerted.

Who Was Catalina Cabral

Cabral previously served as an undersecretary at the DPWH, one of the Philippines' most powerful government agencies responsible for national infrastructure projects.

As a senior official, she was involved in overseeing large-scale public works, placing her role at the centre of a department now facing intense public and political scrutiny.

Her death has attracted national attention due to her former position and the timing of ongoing investigations involving the agency.

Corruption Investigation Context

The DPWH is currently under examination by lawmakers and investigators over alleged irregularities involving infrastructure contracts worth billions of pesos. The inquiries have fuelled public concern about accountability within the department.

While Cabral has not been publicly named as a suspect in any confirmed criminal case, online discussions have linked her death to the wider corruption controversy. Authorities have stressed that no evidence has been presented to support such claims.

Online Speculation and Public Reaction

Social media platforms in the Philippines have been flooded with speculation, with some users suggesting suicide while others have raised the possibility of foul play. These claims remain unverified.

Police have urged the public to avoid spreading unconfirmed information and to allow investigators to complete their work before drawing conclusions.