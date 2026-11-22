Catherine, Princess of Wales, speaks candidly about her cancer diagnosis and recovery in the forthcoming BBC documentary Heal. The princess reflects on how the illness changed her physically, emotionally and in the way she views life. The 30-minute film will air on BBC One in the UK on 29 November.

Produced by Detail Films and directed by Benji Jackson, with Will Warr serving as director of photography, the documentary offers a personal insight into Catherine's experience after she announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy.

She has never disclosed the type of cancer she faced, but announced in January 2025 that she was in remission.

Inside Catherine's Life After Her Cancer Diagnosis

The film includes footage of Catherine undertaking the National Three Peaks Challenge, in which she climbs the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. The challenge was organised to raise funds for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

In the preview released for Heal, the Princess of Wales reflects on the lasting impact of her illness. 'Cancer does change you,' she says. She explains that the experience changed her physically while bringing what she describes as a much deeper shift in perspective.

'It changes your body, it changes you physically, but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you,' Catherine says in the documentary.

The Princess also describes healing as an ongoing journey rather than a single moment after treatment ends. 'Healing is a journey,' she says, speaking about reconnecting with familiar parts of life while finding hope alongside uncertainty.

Recovery, Family and a Different Kind of Milestone

In a voice-over featured in the documentary, Catherine says people facing life's biggest challenges should not have to go through them alone. 'It's clear we're not meant to carry life's challenges alone.'

Catherine has previously spoken about the difficult period following treatment and the reality that recovery does not mean immediately returning to life as it was before a cancer diagnosis. She has described experiencing both good days and bad days while adjusting to the lasting effects of her illness.

The film also includes footage of the Princess of Wales with cancer patients and members of her family, including Prince William.

Kensington Palace also released a new photograph of the Princess of Wales, taken by Matt Porteous near the end of her climb up Snowdon.

Funds raised through the documentary's distribution will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, supporting its work with people affected by cancer. Catherine received treatment at The Royal Marsden Hospital, where patients finishing treatment can traditionally mark the occasion by ringing a bell.

Speaking with her brother, James Middleton, in the documentary, Catherine says she did not ring the bell after treatment. James Middleton responds by suggesting that completing the challenge and making the film may represent her own way of marking that milestone.

Heal will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK on 29 November. It is also scheduled for international release, including on NBCUniversal in the US on 30 November, Channel 9 in Australia on 1 December, and CTV and Noovo in Canada on 7 December.