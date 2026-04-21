Alan Osmond, the eldest performing member of The Osmonds, died in Salt Lake City on Monday 20 April at the age of 76, with reports saying he passed away peacefully at around 8.30pm local time after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, surrounded by his wife Suzanne and their eight sons.

Osmond had lived with multiple sclerosis since 1987 and had largely stepped away from performing decades ago as the disease affected his mobility. His death marks the loss of one of the key figures behind a family act that became one of the most recognisable names in 1970s pop. Although he had battled MS for years, his family has not publicly given a more specific medical cause of death.

How Did Alan Osmond Die And What We Know About His Final Days

Local media in Utah first reported that Alan Osmond died at 8.30pm on 20 April, with OK! later noting that he 'took his last breath' with 'those nearest and dearest to his heart by his side.' That included Suzanne, his wife of more than 50 years, and their eight sons.

Multiple sclerosis shaped much of his later life. Diagnosed in 1987, he first noticed symptoms on stage when he lost strength in his right hand. Over time, the condition limited his movement and pushed him away from the demanding touring schedule that had defined his early career. Whether MS directly caused his death remains unclear, as his family have not issued further medical details beyond confirming the date and his age.

Alan Osmond, the eldest sibling of the family pop group The Osmonds, has died, according to multiple news reports. He was 76.



The singer died on April 20 with his wife Suzanne and their eight sons at his side, a family spokesperson said in a statement.



The brother of fellow… pic.twitter.com/gYiOIQ3bNs — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) April 21, 2026

What his family have stressed is the manner of his passing. A press release quoted by US outlets said he 'passed away peacefully' and that his final days were centred on family and faith. That tone was echoed by his younger brother Merrill, who issued a statement through People.

'It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond,' Merrill said. 'I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many.'

In a longer Facebook post, Merrill described sitting 'quietly' with Alan two days before the end, talking 'heart to heart' as brothers. Even then, he wrote, Alan found enough strength to chuckle at a joke and lean close with what sounded like a final request.

'Merrill, you and I worked side by side,' he remembered his brother whispering. 'We created, we produced, we directed... we gave our hearts to The Plan with Wayne. Please... do something with it. Let people know what we were trying to say.' Merrill said that promise 'will be honoured,' framing Alan's death not simply as a loss, but as a handover.

'He has now stepped into the presence of our Father in Heaven with honour and peace,' Merrill added. 'His life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose.'

Alan Osmond's Career Highlights: The Driving Force Behind The Osmonds

Born in Ogden, Utah, on 22 June 1949, he became the eldest performing member of The Osmonds, the sibling group that rose from church halls to international fame.

The family's big break came via The Andy Williams Show, where their wholesome image and tight harmonies turned them into regulars and opened doors across American television. Through the late 1960s and into the 1970s, Alan was not just another face in matching outfits. He was, by most accounts, the organiser, the one who drilled routines, shaped arrangements and helped steer the family business.

Alongside brothers Merrill, Wayne and Jay, he co wrote and composed many of the hits that still define the Osmond catalogue. Among them were 'One Bad Apple,' which topped the US charts, the heavier 'Crazy Horses,' and tracks such as 'Down By The Lazy River' and 'Love Me For A Reason.' Those songs, and the relentless touring behind them, turned The Osmonds into a global pop brand.

He finally stepped away from regular performing around the mid 1980s as MS made the physical demands of the stage harder to manage. But he did not disappear. He remained active in community work, charity projects and, later, in telling the family's story on his own terms. His memoir, One Way Ticket, published in 2024, traced that arc from teenage TV stardom through illness to what he presented as a life anchored in faith and resilience.

Family, Net Worth And The Legacy He Leaves Behind

Estimates put Alan Osmond's net worth at between $2 million and $6 million at the time of his death, much of it built on decades of music sales, touring, television appearances and songwriting credits. He never matched the solo commercial heights of some of his younger siblings, but his role in managing and driving the group underpinned the broader Osmond success story.

Away from the balance sheets, his private life looked, from the outside, like an extension of the values he promoted on stage. He married Suzanne Pinegar in 1974 and remained married for more than five decades. Together they raised eight sons, several of whom, including Nathan and David, have followed him into music and public life.

He is survived not only by Suzanne and their sons but also by around 30 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, most of whom have stayed out of the spotlight. He also leaves several surviving siblings, including Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie, while his parents, George and Olive, and his brother Wayne died before him.

Shortly before his own death, Alan is said to have spoken of one day reuniting with Wayne, who died on 1 January 2025 after a stroke at 73. 'We still have a lot of work to do together, there is much catching up to keep us busy for a very long time,' he reportedly said, in a line that captured how he saw the bond between faith, family and the work they shared.

Fans around the world have been using those same touchstones in their tributes. For them, the answer to how Alan Osmond died will always sit second to the way he lived: as the brother who kept the show on the road, the quiet architect of a very noisy pop phenomenon, and, in the end, a man whose last days looked much like his earliest successes, surrounded by family, working on a plan and still trying to get the message right.