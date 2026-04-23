A routine afternoon on the Rio de Janeiro coastline ended in tragedy with the death of a prominent martial arts influencer. Tamyris Teixeira Santos, a 36-year-old lawyer and fitness advocate, vanished into the ocean waves at Leblon Beach on Saturday 18 April, turning an ordinary day at a crowded shoreline into a haunting mystery for her family and followers.

The incident has drawn public scrutiny after it emerged her companions departed without alerting authorities to her disappearance. Her lifeless body was recovered days later, prompting a comprehensive police inquiry to determine the sequence of events.

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Friends Leave Without Raising The Alarm

Before the tragedy happened, she was spending time with friends at a beachfront spot. She reportedly decided to venture into the surf for a brief swim, leaving her personal items behind.

When she failed to emerge, those accompanying her reportedly vacated the premises and returned home. Astonishingly, they did not raise any alarm regarding her failure to return to the shore.

The reality of the situation reached her relatives the following day when kiosk staff noticed the abandoned belongings. Employees contacted the family on Sunday 19 April to inform them that her personal items remained unclaimed.

Mother Demands Answers As Capable Swimmer Vanishes On Crowded Beach

Relatives immediately launched a desperate search campaign to locate the missing woman. Their worst fears were confirmed when her remains were located on Tuesday 21 April and officially identified by her family the following day at Botafogo Beach.

Elisabeth Teixeira, the victim's grieving mother, expressed profound confusion over the circumstances surrounding the incident. She insisted her daughter possessed strong aquatic skills and was a capable swimmer.

The grieving parent highlighted the implausibility of a silent drowning in a populated area. She said, 'She said she was going there and never came back. No one has explained it.'

Expanding on her disbelief, the devastated mother pointed out the heavy foot traffic in the vicinity. She added, 'The beach was crowded. There's no way someone could drown and no one would notice.'

Civil Police Scour Surveillance Footage Amid Calm Sea Conditions

The family continues to question why the group failed to notify emergency services promptly. They noted the influencer had been capturing photos and videos with them moments before entering the sea.

Civil Police investigators have stepped in to piece together her final movements. Detectives are currently checking security footage from nearby businesses to figure out exactly what happened.

Emergency response personnel have noted that the maritime environment was tranquil that weekend. Firefighters reported that sea conditions were calm at the time and no distress calls were registered from that stretch of beach.

Autopsy Confirms Cause of Death For Fitness Enthusiast

Outside of her online life, the 36-year-old worked as a professional lawyer. She managed to balance her demanding legal career with a serious passion for fitness and combat sports.

She pushed herself really hard in her training by focusing on demanding martial arts like jiu-jitsu and Muay Thai. She constantly shared videos of these heavy workouts online to give people a real look at her everyday fitness journey.

That shared passion for health is a big reason why she grew a loyal Instagram following of 18,000 fans. Now, her sudden and unexpected death has left that same community completely heartbroken and reeling from the news.

Authorities transferred her remains to the Medical Legal Institute for a thorough forensic examination. The autopsy has since confirmed that she suffered a stroke (AVC) associated with drowning. Following the results, police concluded there was no evidence of foul play.