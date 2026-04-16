Indie film actress Marissa Sue M. Prado, known for her work in cinema and television, passed away on Tuesday, 14 April. The 44-year-old Filipina actress was confirmed dead by a relative, May Shereen Prado, on Facebook. The cause of Prado's death was not mentioned, although May Shereen said details would follow.

'Our dearest Sue M. Prado has become a constant star in the night sky. It is with profound pain that we share Sue's passing. Sue brought light in anyone's path throughout her life. A life lived for others, for the craft she nourished and for those who she loved most,' May Shereen Prado posted on Facebook.

'Please celebrate her in any way you know how, and honour her memory through kindness,' she added.

Our dearest Sue M. Prado has become a constant star in the night sky. It is with profound pain that we share Sue’s passing. Sue brought light in anyone’s path throughout her life. A life lived for...

Prado made a name for herself in various Philippine new wave films. Among her notable roles were appearances in 2013 movies 'Oro' and 'Barber's Tales.'

Beyond that, Prado appeared in several GMA-backed shows. That list includes 'Bolera' (2022) as well as 'Princess ng City Jail' ('Princess of City Jail) and 'Abot Kamay na Pangarap' ('Hands on the Dream') both in 2025.

Career Shaped by Passion for the Craft

After earning her Bachelor of Arts in Communication Arts from the University of the Philippines Los Baños, majoring in Theatre, it was in the late 2000s that Prado started her acting career.

Among her first notable appearances was on 'Abadeha Neo-Ethnic Rock Cinderella,' where she was credited at the time by her full real name. After that, she would appear in other films such as 'No Way Out,' 'Manila Skies', and 'Thelma' to name a few.

As far as her TV and digital appearances, it all started in 2011 when she appeared on 'Munting Heredera' (Little Heiress'). She would constantly be cast in other shows after that up to 2026, last appearing on 'FPJ's Batang Quiapo' ('FPJ's Quiapo Kid').

Prado's diligence in cinema and television unsurprisingly rewarded her with various accolades. That included winning the Best New Lead Actress at the 7th Urduja Film Festival for her role on 'AlmaAta,' Best Actress at the 5th Urduja Film Festival for 'Caramel Child, and Achievement in Acting at the Guam International Film Festival for 'The Sister' per a report by GMA News.

Tributes Highlight Lasting Impact

Seeing how Prado was well-loved by a lot of people on and off screen, tributes poured. Among those who expressed their condolences include AKTOR – League of Filipino Actors.

'And above all else, truth. That is the secret sauce of the talent that is @pradosue. In her craft, in her relationships, to her family and in life, Sue's north star has always been her commitment to truth,' the post read. 'We will miss you. The industry has lost one of its brightest tonight. Fly high, Sue. Into the light of the dark black night.'

Veteran Filipina actress Pinky Amador also paid tribute to Prado, posting a photo alongside another Filipina actress, Jillian Ward.

In that post captioned in Tagalog, Amador recalled the time when she and Prado worked on set for 'Abot Kamay ng Pangarap.' She thanked Prado for her patience and being a great person to work with.

'You will be missed. Vaya con dios 🙏🏽,' Amador posted.

Paalam Sue M. Prado higit 2 months tayong magkasama at magka-eksena bilang “Mildred” nuong nakulong (ng ilang beses) si “Moira Tanyag” sa #AbotKamayNaPangarap In this pic bday nuon ni Jillian Ward...

In one of her last posts on Instagram, Prado mentioned the importance of expressing love while they still could, per ABS-CBN News.

'Maikli lang po ang panahon natin sa mundo kaya i-express natin ang pagmamahal natin sa mga mahal natin, kasi hindi natin alam kung hanggang kalian ('Our time on earth is short, so let's express our love to those we love, because we don't know how long it will last')' she said in Tagalog towards the end of that IG reel.