The father of Amy Winehouse, Mitch Winehouse, has lost a High Court claim against two of his daughter's closest friends over the sale of her personal belongings.

A judge ruled on Monday that items sold at auction by stylist Naomi Parry and friend Catriona Gourlay were likely gifts from the late singer.

Mitch Winehouse brought the legal action as the administrator of Amy's estate. He alleged the pair had improperly sold dozens of items once owned by the Back to Black star. The court rejected these claims and found no evidence that the women had concealed the sales.

Deputy High Court Judge Sarah Clarke KC stated that neither defendant had acted improperly. She concluded that the items already belonged to the friends or were freely given by Amy before her death in 2011.

The ruling follows high-value auctions in the United States that generated significant sums. One item included a silk mini-dress worn by Amy during her final performance in Belgrade. That dress fetched $243,200 at auction. Mitch previously offered to drop the legal claim in exchange for $250,000. Parry rejected the offer and told the court she would rather set the money on fire than give him a penny.

According to Sky News, the case centred on auctions held in 2021 and 2023, during which dozens of items linked to the singer were sold, generating significant sums.

Judge Says Items Were Likely Gifts

Judge Sarah concluded that the items in question were either gifts from the singer or already belonged to her friends. 'I find that neither Ms Parry nor Ms Gourlay deliberately concealed any of their disputed items,' she said, adding that Mitch Winehouse 'could have discovered' the situation with 'reasonable diligence'.

The court also acknowledged the close personal relationships between Winehouse and the two women, reinforcing the likelihood that items had been freely given.

Among the items sold were highly recognisable pieces, including clothing worn during performances, some of which fetched substantial prices at auction.

High-Value Dress And Disputed Offer

One of the most notable items was a silk mini-dress worn by Amy Winehouse during her final performance in Belgrade, Serbia. The dress was later sold at auction for $243,200 (£182,656), underlining the high demand for memorabilia linked to the singer.

The court heard that Ms Parry had been offered $250,000 (£187,000) by Mr Winehouse in exchange for the proceeds of her sale and the withdrawal of the legal claim.

She rejected the offer, telling the court she would 'rather set the money on fire than give him a penny'.

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Court Criticises Evidence And Conduct

Beyond dismissing the claim, the judge delivered a critical assessment of Mitch Winehouse's evidence, describing him as an 'unreliable witness' in parts of the case.

The ruling further noted that he had initiated legal proceedings without properly confirming whether he had a valid claim to the items, a point that significantly weakened his case.

While the court recognised his efforts to preserve his daughter's legacy, including work through the Amy Winehouse Foundation, it also observed that he was 'sensitive' about both financial interests and how her memory was used.

Friends Welcome 'Full Vindication'

Following the judgment, Naomi Parry strongly rejected the claims that had been made against her, saying the outcome cleared her name 'unequivocally and in full' after years of allegations.

She added that her relationship with the singer had been built on 'trust, loyalty and a genuine love of the work', describing the legal battle as both 'painful and profoundly unjust'.

Case Highlighting Ownership Of Personal Effects

The case underscores the legal complexities surrounding personal belongings after a celebrity's death, particularly when items are informally shared among friends and collaborators.

Courts typically examine intent and relationships when determining ownership, especially in cases involving alleged gifts. In this instance, the judge placed significant weight on the closeness between Winehouse and the defendants, ultimately concluding that the items were not part of the estate.

The dismissal of the claim brings the dispute to a close, clears both women of wrongdoing, and reinforces the importance of clear documentation in matters involving high-value personal effects.

For Mitch Winehouse, the ruling represents a setback in his efforts to manage and protect his daughter's legacy. For her friends, it marks the end of a prolonged legal battle, and a public affirmation of their relationship with one of Britain's most celebrated musical figures.