Chaos, betrayals and murder marked the third episode of 'The Celebrity Traitors,' but Celia Imrie's passing of gas unexpectedly cleared the air.

In the episode, all the cast members are gathered in a dark cabin by host Claudia Winkleman so she can explain the dark challenges that are coming their way.

As soon as she entered the room, the host said, 'Welcome to the worst team building in history.'

But just as the atmosphere started to become tense, a sound from TV veteran Imrie was heard all over the room.

The cast immediately broke their characters and started laughing. Even Winkleman cannot help but ask, 'What just happened?'

Imrie was swift to admit her accident, saying: 'I just farted Claudia.' She also added, 'I'm so sorry. It's nerves but I always own up.'

Quite possibly the darkest mission on the traitors so far, gets its atmosphere shattered by the Queen that is Celia Imrie #CelebrityTraitors pic.twitter.com/l7y3kJ0m15 — Sean Anthony (@SeanAntho) October 15, 2025

Winkleman tried her hardest to maintain her composure, but she almost failed.

She reminded the group to settle and get back to business, but it took a while before they can shake off the hysterics and absorb what the host was about to say before Imrie's hilarious but unexpected distraction.

Fans Shared their Views Online

Viewers of the celebrity reality survival show cannot help but go online to express their opinion regarding the episode's surprise twist.

On X/Twitter, one fan said, '#CelebrityTraitors right that's it. Everyone pack up and go home. We're never beating Celia f***ing Imrie dropping her guts on prime time TV. We've peaked as a nation.'

#CelebrityTraitors right that’s it. Everyone pack up and go home. We’re never beating Celia fucking Imrie dropping her guts on prime time T.V. We’ve peaked as a nation. pic.twitter.com/e1CmuiSew7 — Sean McLachlan (@seanjmclachlan) October 15, 2025

Another one said: 'Omg I am such a child! Celia Imrie passing wind and telling everyone she has just farted on 'The Celebrity Traitors' has had me in stitches with tears streaming down my face as I have been laughing so much.'

Omg I am such a child! Celia Imrie passing wind and telling everyone she has just farted on 'The Celebrity Traitors' has had me in stitches with tears streaming down my face as I have been laughing so much. #CelebrityTraitors 🤣💨 pic.twitter.com/SvSoiTIQoU — Natalie 🩵 (@nattiecw) October 15, 2025

Others called Imrie's accident one of the TV highlights of the year.

How is Imrie's Health?

Imrie is one of the oldest cast members of 'The Celebrity Traitors'.

Just like the original BBC show 'The Traitors,' each celebrity contestant should play a social deduction game to find out who among them is a traitor to win a prize.

Nineteen contestants joined the reality show, including Imrie, Alan Carr, Claire Balding, Joe Marler, David Olusoga, Charlotte Church, Jonathan Ross, Joe Wilkinson, Kate Garraway, Nick Mohammed, Paloma Faith, Niko Omilana, Joe Marler, Clare Balding, Sir Stephen Fry, Tom Daly, and Tameka Empson.

Yet despite her age, Imrie can still beat her co-stars in any situation because of her healthy habits.

I loathe gyms, so my only exercise is walking,' she shared in a recent interview with The Times. 'If I meet a pal, I'd rather walk and talk than sit on my backside in a coffee shop. I've got two lovely new hips, which have given me a lot more energy – but I don't like telling people about them because they assume I'm 98.'

She also admitted that she had always fought with food when she was younger.

'Food was a serious issue for me when I was a teenager,' she confessed to The Times. 'I developed anorexia and, although I don't like to linger on it, I am aware that young girls are still dealing with those same problems today. Part of the treatment in my day was electroconvulsive therapy. It wasn't nice and I don't think it helped in the long run.'

She also added that 'Stamina and good health are hidden qualities you absolutely need as an actor.'