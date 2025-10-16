Nicole Kidman is taking her first steps towards healing, following her shocking split from Keith Urban, as close friends encourage the actress to open her heart again.

Two weeks after the end of their 19-year marriage, insiders say the Babygirl star is 'slowly warming up' to the idea of dating again.

Nicole Kidman Ready to Move on From Keith Urban

In a source quoted by Heat World, with the divorce in process, several people in Kidman's life are urging her to 'get out there and heal her heartbreak'.

Those familiar with the situation claim the Oscar-winning actress has received plenty of attention from admirers in Hollywood, with several younger stars allegedly eager to 'jump at a chance to date her'.

The encouragement reportedly comes as speculation grows over Urban's connection with his 25-year-old guitarist, Baggie Baugh. The two were seen together backstage during his latest tour, sparking rumours of a budding romance prior to his separation from Kidman. Rumours piled up more as Baugh posted a performance of Urban changing the lyric from 'The Fighter' to reference her, which was a song dedicated to Kidman.

Urban has yet to comment on the claims, but the sightings came shortly after Kidman, 58, filed for divorce from Urban, 57.

As for Baugh, the country musician addressed public attention by promoting her new single, 'The Devil Win'. TMZ shared that Urban was reportedly not involved in her song and has not listened to it. Fans also revisited a 2017 clip from Baugh declaring that she has a 'no dating the band' rule.

Kidman's Support Throughout Messy Divorce with Urban

Kidman's inner circle, including her long-time friend Naomi Watts, has reportedly been a major source of strength throughout the breakup. Before the news broke out, Watts advised Kidman to be open about the situation and address it directly, believing that transparency would help both the actress and her fans to move on.

The two actresses have been close since their teenage years and have supported each other's careers and personal struggles.

Watts, who herself experienced heartbreak after splitting from actor Liev Schreiber in 2016, is said to be checking in regularly with Kidman. She has reportedly been sending flowers, sharing encouraging messages, and suggesting books and podcasts that focus on recovery and self-love.

Those close to the pair told Fandom Wire that Kidman deeply values Watts' advice, particularly since Watts supported her during her high-profile divorce from Tom Cruise in 2001.

Will Nicole Kidman Date Again?

Sources from Heat World say Kidman is still heartbroken but remains positive about the future. People around her describe her as strong and ready to heal at her own pace. 'She knows this is just another chapter, not the end of her story. When the time is right, she'll fall in love again'.

Despite encouragement from friends, Kidman's top priority following her divorce from Urban does not involve young Hollywood hunks. She is said to believe that while her marriage has ended, life is still at 'normalcy', as she has been focusing on family and work a lot.

Recently, Kidman was spotted at Paris Fashion Week with her two girls, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 14. This was their first public outing since the separation was made official, with insiders citing that her daughters are her 'anchor' at this very difficult time.