Margaret Qualley sparked a buzz at The Dog Stars premiere in London after stepping onto the red carpet in Chanel's controversial 'barefoot' footwear, leaving her toes, arches and soles exposed. The actress paired the unusual shoes with a black fringed Chanel gown, but it was her 'barely-there' footwear that quickly became the talking point of the evening.

The unconventional design has divided fashion audiences, with some praising its experimental look while others questioned whether it can even be considered a conventional shoe.

Margaret Qualley's Barefoot Footwear

Qualley, 31, attended the 20 August premiere at Leicester Square alongside co-stars Jacob Elordi and Josh Brolin, wearing a V-neck black Chanel gown with cap sleeves and delicate fringe.

Margaret Qualley (almost barefoot) at the premiere of 'The Dog Stars' in London pic.twitter.com/hrSR8Xgruv — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) August 20, 2026

She completed the look with Chanel's so-called 'barefoot cap heel', an experimental design consisting of a small leather heel cap secured around the ankle with thin straps.

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The footwear leaves the toes, arches, and much of the sole exposed, creating the illusion that the wearer is walking barefoot.

The shoes were the standout element of Qualley's head-to-toe Chanel look, designed by Matthieu Blazy.

Qualley has a longstanding relationship with the fashion house, having walked in Chanel shows and worn the brand for her 2023 wedding to ex Jack Antonoff. She has also served as a Chanel ambassador since 2020.

Her appearance marked one of the footwear's highest-profile outings since its runway debut, putting the divisive design firmly in the spotlight during The Dog Stars promotional campaign.

About Chanel's Divisive Sandals

The unusual footwear was unveiled when Blazy presented Chanel's Cruise 2027 collection in Biarritz, France, in April. The collection drew on the French seaside and Chanel's association with beach culture, with Blazy seeking to capture the feeling of a woman coming out of the sea.

margaret qualley, shoe detail for the uk premiere of the dog stars pic.twitter.com/KX7B3hG1aB — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) August 20, 2026

The footwear was designed to resemble jewellery as much as conventional shoes, according to the designer. The Cut described the style as 'half-shoes', as it covers the heel while leaving the toes and much of the foot exposed. Vogue described the concept as 'cheeky' and 'fun' and reported that the sandals were not commercially available yet, appearing to be primarily reserved for VIPs and major Chanel clients.

Qualley's decision to wear the unusual design with a formal red-carpet gown offered a striking contrast to its original beach-inspired presentation. No public comment from Qualley or her stylist, Patricia Villirillo, explaining the specific footwear choice had been reported as of writing.

Internet's Reaction

The unconventional shoes quickly divided social media users, with some questioning their practicality and appearance while others praised Qualley for embracing an unconventional fashion statement.

On Reddit, one commenter said they 'love the dress' but felt the shoes ruined the look, while another described themselves as 'obsessed' with the unusual design. Others focused on the playful connection between the footwear and the film, joking that Qualley had quite literally brought her 'dogs' to The Dog Stars premiere.

Directed by Ridley Scott and based on Peter Heller's 2012 novel, The Dog Stars stars Qualley alongside Elordi, Brolin and Guy Pearce. The post-apocalyptic thriller follows a pilot trying to survive in a world devastated by a pandemic and is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 28 August.