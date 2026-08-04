Actress and activist Jameela Jamil has criticised the styling choices surrounding Ariana Grande, arguing that they appear to accentuate the singer's slim frame and contribute to ongoing public discourse about her appearance.

Jamil's comments, which have since gone viral on Reddit, come as conversations about Grande's body continue to circulate online, with some fans expressing concern over the intense scrutiny the singer has faced in recent months. Rather than criticising Grande herself, Jamil suggested that stylists and creative teams should be more mindful of how fashion choices can shape public perceptions of body image.

'This poor woman is possibly dying right in front of us. This outfit is designed to accentuate her thinness,' Jamil said, referring to Grande's all-black ensemble in the music video for her Petal album. 'Her team are thoroughly irresponsible for not guiding her the right way.'

Grande's styling team was led by Law Roach, who recently made headlines for styling Zendaya at several red carpet film premieres.

Her remarks quickly sparked debate across social media. Some users agreed that styling professionals have a responsibility to avoid drawing unnecessary attention to an artist's physique, while others argued that Grande should be free to dress as she chooses without her appearance becoming the focus of public discussion.

What Did Jameela Jamil Say?

Jamil questioned whether those responsible for styling celebrities should take greater care when presenting clients who are already the subject of intense discussion about their appearance.

She argued that styling choices can sometimes unintentionally shift attention away from an artist's work and towards their body, particularly when conversations about weight and appearance are already dominating online discourse.

Her comments were widely shared across social media, where supporters praised her for raising concerns about the pressures placed on female celebrities. Others, however, felt the remarks risked adding to the very speculation they were intended to challenge.

Ariana Grande Has Addressed Public Comments Before

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Grande has previously urged fans not to speculate about other people's bodies.

In a widely shared video posted in 2023, the singer said people should be 'gentler and less comfortable commenting on people's bodies,' explaining that healthy appearances can look different for different individuals.

She also revealed that a period many people viewed as her 'healthiest' was actually one of the most difficult times in her life, encouraging the public to avoid making assumptions based solely on appearance.

Those comments have frequently resurfaced whenever discussions about her body trend online.

Body Image Debate Continues

The latest discussion has once again highlighted broader concerns about the treatment of celebrities, particularly women, whose appearances are routinely analysed on social media.

Mental health advocates have long argued that constant public commentary about weight, whether framed positively or negatively, can contribute to harmful beauty standards and unnecessary speculation about an individual's wellbeing.

Others believe conversations about representation and the fashion industry's influence remain important, provided they avoid diagnosing or speculating about a person's health.

Public Reaction Remains Divided

Reaction to Jamil's comments has been mixed.

Some social media users agreed that celebrity styling can influence public perception and felt her criticism raised worthwhile questions about responsibility within the entertainment industry.

Others argued that the conversation should remain focused on respecting Grande's own requests not to comment on her body, saying continued public discussion, regardless of intent, only fuels further scrutiny.