Internet star and dancer Charli D'Amelio has reportedly severed commercial ties with her family's signature food venture, 'Be Happy Snacks', following a quiet operational exit initiated six months ago.

The 22-year-old internet personality, who commands the second-largest following on TikTok globally, has completely removed herself from the marketing, promotional, and corporate structure of the gourmet popcorn brand.

The absolute separation brings a sudden end to her involvement in the business, which had previously positioned her as the primary face of its retail marketing campaigns. Aside from this, reports of the separation follow rumours that Charli and her dad, Marc D'Amelio, have financial friction.

The gourmet popcorn brand was introduced by the family to the market in October 2023 under the corporate umbrella of D'Amelio Foods.

'Be Happy Snacks' was named after Dixie D'Amelio's 2020 platinum hit track centered on mental health awareness. The family marketed the popcorn to appeal directly to Gen Z consumers, which features bold flavours such as Cotton Candy and Birthday Cake. The venture secured a lucrative nationwide exclusivity window at Walmart before securing wider retail placements.

The brand has since partnered with SNAX-Sational Brands to secure wholesale distribution across Costco Business Centers nationwide, as reported by Business Wire.

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Charli Exits Family Venture

Despite the rapid growth of the snack, it was noticeable that the famous TikToker has slowly pulled herself away from the brand since last year, and now, reports indicated that Charli has cut ties with it.

As reported by TMZ, Charli is no longer involved with the brand for more than six months, with the separation happening in March 2025 and being fully executed in November 2025. The source said that the creator's exit was 'a formal amicable separation from D'Amelio Brands and D'Amelio Family LLC that everyone agreed to at the time,' adding that the separation was negotiated by the dancer's business manager, whom the family hired in 2020 but now exclusively works with Charli.

@charlidamelio happy national popcorn day to all @Be Happy Snacks go to walmart to celebrate :) ♬ original sound - charli d’amelio

Furthermore, the outlet reported that the exit was fuelled by an escalating internal family rift. According to sources close to the venture, ongoing money issues between Charli and her father, Marc, served as the primary catalyst for the corporate fracture.

In a DeuxMoi post reporting on the dispute, it was alleged that Charli had discovered that millions of dollars had been transferred out of accounts that were set up during the time period her career was managed by her parents.

Marc D'Amelio Addresses the Dispute

The D'Amelio patriarch, who serves as the chief executive officer of D'Amelio Brands, has moved quickly to address the widespread speculation surrounding the financial row. In the post's comments, Marc responded, writing: 'No one called me for an interview. This is not true. We love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts. Over the last six years we have remained silent and never addressed gossip but the time has come to set the record straight.'

As reported by People, Marc later addressed the situation on TikTok Live, claiming he had not spoken to Charli or her mother, Heidi, in some time and alleging that Charli had been influenced by people on her team.

'This was never about money. It was always about having this crazy, awesome experience with my family,' he said, adding that he had always sought to protect his daughters' business interests.

The remaining family members, including Dixie D'Amelio, will continue to manage and promote the popcorn business alongside their external retail distributors at Walmart and Costco. Charli has yet to release any statement regarding the family rift.