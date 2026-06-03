The annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show is universally celebrated as a pinnacle of high-fashion glamour and body positivity, yet the 2026 event has found itself at the centre of an unexpected viral storm.

Television personality, author, and podcaster Stassi Schroeder has become the subject of widespread internet mockery following her appearance on the catwalk in Miami.

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Following her appearance, clips of the reality star circulated rapidly across social media platforms, with onlookers ruthlessly mocking and comparing her rigid gait to the iconic, clumsy character Steve Urkel from the hit 1990s television sitcom Family Matters.

'Urkel Walk' Backlash

The star-studded event, which took place on Saturday night, 30 May 2026, at the luxury W South Beach hotel during Miami Swim Week, featured an array of mainstream models, reality stars, and digital influencers.

Schroeder, best known for her defining seven-year tenure on the reality television series Vanderpump Rules, emerged on the runway wearing a vibrant, bright orange two-piece bikini.

While the 37-year-old mother of two appeared radiant, smiling warmly and waving to the crowds, critics online focused heavily on her physical execution. On X, viewers wasted no time dissecting her posture.

Somebody said she walked in like Urkel and I love Stassi but I can’t stop laughing https://t.co/gygPOhhQQX — Hannah Cox (@HannahDCox) June 2, 2026

Comments flooded the internet criticising her stiff arm movements and perceived lack of fluidity. The consensus amongst online detractors birthed the trending phrase, 'she walks like Urkel', referencing the famously uncoordinated 1990s sitcom character. The online backlash was further amplified by a wave of looping digital graphics and memes deployed by users to illustrate the stark comparison.

Mixed Reactions From the Bravo Fandom

Despite the heavy-handed teasing regarding her unpolished coordination, a vast portion of Schroeder's loyal fanbase immediately rushed to her defence. Many fans argued that the intense scrutiny missed the entire point of the inclusive event. Supporters highlighted her incredible shape and applauded her willingness to display body confidence on a globally recognised stage.

One admirer wrote, 'She's not a model, is a mom of two, and has a bod like that? Good for her. I like Stassi & enjoyed seeing her on the reality shows she was on. She's come a long way & any woman putting herself out there like this should be applauded, not torn apart. Man, people can be so vicious.'

She’s not a model, is a mom of two, and has a bod like that? Good for her. I like Stassi & enjoyed seeing her on the reality shows she was on. She’s come a long way & any woman putting herself out there like this should be applauded, not torn apart. Man, people can be so… — Karen 🍀 (@karenellen45) May 31, 2026

Beyond her stride, online discourse shifted to the wardrobe styling itself, with critics branding the bright orange bikini bottom as entirely 'unflattering' for the runway. One user claimed, 'that kind of bikini bottom should be illegal, it's so unflattering', whilst another viewer jokingly defended the star's awkward movement by adding, 'I'd walk like Urkel too if I was wearing that.'

that kind of bikini bottom should be illegal it’s so unflattering — nina (@xernue) May 31, 2026

A History of Self-Deprecating Catwalk Prep

This is not the first time Schroeder has faced scrutiny over her modelling capabilities, an insecurity she has previously joked about. The television star made her official debut for the brand in 2025, where she admitted her surprise at being selected.

According to a detailed retrospective by Sports Illustrated, Schroeder was initially in complete shock over the invitation after having two children, Hartford and Messer, with her husband, Beau Clark.

Before her original runway appearance, she shared a candid, self-deprecating video on her personal TikTok account stating, 'I'm gonna sh*t my pants. I don't know how to walk. I've no f*cking idea how to walk. Um, I'm like scared I'm gonna look like vintage Ronnie Ramona, like with the crazy eyes, like, not knowing what to do. So I should probably practice or something.'

Meanwhile, the conversation surrounding her appearance remains heavily divided, but it seemed like for this year's show, the mum of two, author and media personality seemingly leaned into that same sense of unfiltered reality, prioritising sheer enthusiasm over rigid, traditional modelling mechanics.

Fans will be able to watch the full, unedited presentation of the entire runway event when it streams as an official television special on Hulu on 9 June.